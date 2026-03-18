West Asia conflict sends energy jitters across Asia, revives nuclear ambitions in Japan, South Korea

Escalating tensions in West Asia are reshaping energy strategies across Asia, with Japan and South Korea accelerating nuclear expansion plans while leaning on coal to manage immediate supply shocks, according to energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

The latest volatility follows an escalation in the United States-Israel strike on Iran since February 28, raising concerns over global energy supplies. The outage in the Strait of Hormuz — a key route for around 20 per cent of global oil trade — is sending shockwaves through energy markets.

Around 19 per cent of global LNG supply has been disrupted, pushing Asian spot prices above $20 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) and forcing buyers to compete for limited cargoes.

Coal-fired power is emerging as a key short-term buffer, Wood Mackenzie said in an analysis released on March 18, 2026 . During the current shoulder season, coal plants could offset up to 70 per cent of gas-fired generation in Japan and more than 100 per cent in South Korea compared with last year.

This has helped both countries manage near-term instability in liquefied natural gas (LNG) markets.

Short-term protection, long-term shifts

Both countries have had relatively limited direct exposure to LNG disruption, about 6 per cent for Japan and 15 per cent for South Korea. Even then, diversified procurement and long-term contracts are shielding consumers in both countries from immediate price spikes.

“Diversified procurement and long-term contracts provide Japan and South Korea with multiple layers of protection, delaying the impact of fuel price volatility on power end users,” said Xiaonan Feng, principal analyst for Asia Pacific power and renewables at Wood Mackenzie.

However, the broader policy impact is likely to be long-lasting, the analyst said.

In Japan, fuel costs take three to six months to feed through to consumers due to pricing mechanisms. In South Korea, tariff caps help limit short-term price spikes, although this adds financial pressure on the state utility, Korea Electric Power Corporation.

Nuclear revival gains momentum

The crisis is reinforcing energy security as a central policy priority. Japan is moving further away from its post-Fukushima caution on nuclear power, supported by the restart of reactors adding 4.6 gigawatts (GW) of stable baseload capacity, according to Wood Mackenzie.

South Korea is also expanding its nuclear plans, with key decisions pending on extending the life of ageing reactors. Around 7.8 GW of capacity is due to reach its design limits by 2030, and decisions on extensions will be crucial to the country’s future energy mix, the analysis said.

At the same time, both countries are slowing coal phase-outs and investing in domestic clean energy supply chains, including offshore wind and next-generation solar technologies.