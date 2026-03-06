Energy
West Asia Crisis: How the Strait of Hormuz threatens India’s economy
With most of India’s oil and gas supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz, any disruption could impact fuel prices, LPG supplies and key exports like Basmati rice
