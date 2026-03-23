West Asia war deepens global energy fear; India steps up fuel supply measures

The escalation of war between Israel, the United States (US) on one side and Iran on the other entered its fourth week, intensifying disruption to global energy supplies and regional security.

Tehran on March 23 warned that the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for oil and gas shipments, will be “completely closed” if Washington follows through on US President Donald Trump’s threat to target Iranian power plants. Iran’s representative to the International Maritime Organization said the waterway remains open to most shipping but not to vessels linked to what it called “Iran’s enemies”.

Meanwhile, tensions on Israel’s northern border escalated after rocket fire from Lebanon killed one person in northern Israel on March 22, marking the first fatality from cross-border attacks since the latest conflict erupted. The militant group Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the strike, saying it targeted Israeli soldiers. Despite the mounting hostilities, there has been no sign of an uprising within Iran or any immediate end to the fighting, which has already rattled the global economy, disrupted aviation routes and pushed oil prices sharply higher.

International crude markets have reacted strongly to the conflict. Between February 27 and March 23, global oil prices surged more than 40-50 per cent amid fears of supply disruptions in West Asia. Brent crude traded at around $72-$73 per barrel on February 27 but in less than 10 days crossed the $100 mark after the conflict began on February 28 following US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets. Prices peaked near $119 per barrel on March 9 and remained above $100 through much of March. On March 23, benchmark Brent crude was traded at about $108.87 per barrel and WTI at $99.19 by 4 pm IST, reflecting the sustained geopolitical risk premium.

The surge has been driven by concerns over supply disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway through which roughly 20 per cent of the world’s oil and gas shipments pass. Reports of attacks on oil infrastructure and tankers in the region, including facilities in Saudi Arabia, have heightened fears of shortages and triggered panic buying in energy markets.

India’s response

In response to the evolving situation and LPG shortage, the Government of India has begun implementing contingency measures to safeguard fuel supplies, maritime operations and the welfare of Indian nationals in the region. According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), all refineries in the country are currently operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, and domestic LPG production from refineries has been maximised. Authorities said no fuel shortages have been reported at retail outlets operated by public sector oil marketing companies, urging consumers not to resort to panic buying.

The government has also taken steps to manage natural gas and LPG demand. Supplies to priority sectors such as domestic piped natural gas and compressed natural gas for transport have been fully protected, while supply to industrial and commercial users has been restricted to around 80 per cent of normal consumption. City gas distribution companies, including Indraprastha Gas Limited, Mahanagar Gas Limited, GAIL (India) Limited and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, have been asked to accelerate new piped natural gas connections and offer incentives to consumers willing to switch from LPG.