What are small modular reactors, a new type of nuclear power plant sought to feed AI’s energy demand?
Small modular reactors (SMR) are emerging as a potential solution to meet the rising energy demands of AI-driven data centers.
These compact nuclear plants offer consistent power with reduced carbon emissions and can be deployed in remote areas.
However, they face challenges in waste management and regulatory approval.
As United States’ and technology companies seek to to drive artificial intelligence systems, the main question arising is how to generate all that power.
According to the International Energy Agency, large-scale data centers around the world used in 2022, a figure that analysts years into the future.
One potential solution being proposed is nuclear energy — produced by , , with , and other, smaller types of nuclear plants that are .
The discussion around powering AI data centers, in particular, has involved a type of nuclear power plant called a . According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, there are being researched and developed around the world, including reactors that could one day serve small or remote communities, military applications and even ships at sea or spacecraft.
Proponents say these reactor designs provide . They can also be located close to places that need their energy, reducing dependence on the electricity grid. They are still years from being commercially available: Demonstration projects may begin construction before 2030, with commercial ones . And there is not yet a plan from the US Department of Energy to .
I am an , including waste handling and decommissioning of nuclear reactors. Here’s what this type of reactor is, how it works and what it can do:
The basics
There are three general sizes of nuclear reactors — only one of which, conventional nuclear plants, has been built commercially. Conventional plants are built in permanent locations on large plots of land around reactor cores as tall as 30 feet (10 metres). They usually generate , enough to .
The other types are still being researched and are considerably smaller. have cores that are small enough to fit into the trailer of a semitruck. They can be installed on land about as big as a football field and generate less than 20 megawatts.
Small modular reactors are in between. Their cores are roughly 9 feet (3 metres) across and 18 feet (6 metres) tall. The entire operation occupies an area of and can of electricity.
Because of the reactors’ size, they can be built in factories from various components and then be shipped by truck, rail or water to the location where they are assembled.
All the different types of small modular reactors generate heat the same way: by splitting heavy atoms and capturing the heat into a variety of materials — like , or — that circulate through water to generate steam that drives a turbine.
They are also to reduce the risk and severity of accidents that might release radiation or radioactive material into the surroundings. For instance, and those based on fundamental principles like gravity can terminate nuclear reactions before they reach levels where explosions or leaks might occur. These reactors also produce less heat and have far smaller amounts of nuclear material than traditional large reactors, which can reduce the radioactivity risk as well.
Construction and deployment
Small modular reactors are well-suited to provide electricity in remote places or regions without a large power grid — places where large nuclear power plants are impractical.
Their compact design and flexible placements make them ideal for small geographical regions or industrial installations, like desalination plants, or in countries just starting to develop nuclear power.
They can be built and put into operation — more quickly than the decade or longer it can take to and of a large nuclear plant.
There remains a range of technical challenges before small modular reactors can actually be built and put into use. These include relatively straightforward questions like how many people are needed to operate each reactor, and more complex , both . It’s also not yet clear what the best way is to , especially for reactors that use coolants other than water, which could produce new forms of radioactive waste.
Understanding the fuel
Larger nuclear power plants use fuel that is , the element that splits in a nuclear reaction, releasing heat. But many small modular reactor designs use a different fuel, with .
This different fuel, called “high-assay low-enriched uranium,” lets the reactors generate more electricity from a smaller volume of fuel material. And though it contains significantly more uranium than standard nuclear fuel, it remains far below the concentration of .
The more concentrated fuel also allows reactors to run longer between refueling and reduces the amount of radioactive waste that remains after the fuel is spent.
US efforts
The US Department of Energy is working to develop , to avoid being dependent on foreign sources.
Under a government contract, a Maryland-headquartered nuclear fuel company called Centrus Energy has of that fuel since 2023 under a contract . In mid-2025, Centrus received a to by the middle of 2026.
The Department of Energy is distributing the fuel Centrus has made to five companies for .
Managing waste
All nuclear plants require safe handling of the fuel and the resulting waste. There is no permanent place to store nuclear waste in the US Most nuclear waste is stored where it was generated.
The Department of Energy says it is trying to find a place to , but that process has been and may not be resolved anytime soon.
Other industrial uses
In addition to delivering electricity, small modular reactors can also .
That can be , which use both electricity and heat to convert seawater into fresh water for drinking and irrigation. Remote mining operations also often need both heat and power to operate equipment, ensure living quarters are habitable and .
Small modular reactors may also be useful on university campuses. A will provide power and steam to campus buildings, while also teaching students how to operate nuclear plants, and offer research and demonstration opportunities for more reactor improvements in the future.
, Associate Professor of Construction Management; Director of Research, Applied Research Center,
This article is republished from under a Creative Commons license. Read the .