What is the star rating label of an air-conditioner telling you?

India began regulating AC energy efficiency in the 2000s. In 2009, BEE introduced a star-rating system based on the Energy Efficiency Ratio (EER), which measured an AC’s cooling output against its power input under fixed conditions: 35°C outdoors, 27°C indoors and 50 per cent humidity. This method ignored seasonal variations in temperature, so it did not reflect real energy use. An AC, for example, works harder at 40°C than at 35°C .

To address this, BEE introduced the Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (ISEER) in 2015, making it mandatory in 2018. ISEER rates ACs using Indian weather data, considering outdoor temperatures between 24°C and 43°C and the number of hours each temperature typically occurs. Since about 65 per cent of the year in 54 major cities sees temperatures above 24°C, ISEER provides a more accurate and realistic measure of AC energy efficiency than the earlier EER method.

The label also mentions the electricity consumption of an AC (kilowatt-hour per year or kWh/year). For this, it is assumed that air-conditioners run for about 1,600 hours per year for cooling.