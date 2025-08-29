What the World Bank’s indicators reveal about governing critical minerals

In the global rush for minerals deemed critical for clean energy transitions, the story is not only about reserves and production. The role of institutions that govern these resources is equally important, both in terms of how they affect communities and whether the benefits of the mineral value chain truly reach those on the ground.

Demand for critical raw materials such as lithium has been rising steadily, driven by their integration into everyday applications and their central role in clean energy technologies like electric vehicles.

The World Bank’s 2023 Worldwide Governance Indicators (WGI) cover six dimensions: Voice and accountability, political stability, government effectiveness, regulatory quality, rule of law, and control of corruption. At first glance, these may appear to be just another set of statistics, but the scores tell a deeper story about how well — or poorly — resources are governed across countries.

We looked at what these indicators reveal for building a coherent policy framework around critical minerals development and clean-energy value chains. Here’s what we have found: