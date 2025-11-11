World Energy Outlook 2025: IEA warns of mounting security risks in ‘Age of Electricity’

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned that global energy security is facing its broadest test in decades, as mounting risks stretch across fuels, technologies and supply chains. In its flagship World Energy Outlook 2025 (WEO-2025), released on November 11, the agency calls for urgent diversification and cooperation to navigate an increasingly turbulent energy landscape.

Countries are now contending with a web of short-term shocks and long-term vulnerabilities that extend well beyond oil and gas, the IEA said. “When we look at the history of the energy world in recent decades, there is no other time when energy security tensions have applied to so many fuels and technologies at once — a situation that calls for the same spirit and focus that governments showed when they created the IEA after the 1973 oil shock,” said Executive Director Fatih Birol.

The WEO-2025 frames this moment as a turning point — the arrival of what Birol calls the “Age of Electricity”. Electricity demand is growing much faster than overall energy use in every scenario the IEA analysed. Power now accounts for around 20 per cent of total final energy use yet serves over 40 per cent of the global economy. “Last year, we said the world was moving quickly into the Age of Electricity — and it’s clear today that it has already arrived,” Birol noted.

In an unusual twist, the IEA finds that surging electricity demand is no longer led only by emerging markets but also by advanced economies, driven by data centres and artificial intelligence. Global investment in data centres is set to hit $580 billion in 2025, overtaking the $540 billion being spent on global oil supply. “Those who say that ‘data is the new oil’ will note that this surpasses the spending on oil — a striking example of the changing nature of modern economies,” Birol said.

Critical minerals: A new security flashpoint

Beyond fossil fuels, the IEA identifies critical minerals as the new fault line for global energy security. A single country dominates refining for 19 of 20 strategic energy-related minerals — with an average market share of 70 per cent. These minerals underpin not only batteries and solar panels, but also AI chips, defence systems and jet engines. “Reversing this concentration will be slow,” the report warns, urging “stronger government action to foster more diverse and resilient supply chains.”