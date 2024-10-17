Afro-descendent people in Latin America and the Caribbean demand recognition and inclusion in CBD processes

Just ahead of the 16th Conference of Parties (COP16) to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), people of Afro origin in Latin America and the Caribbean have reiterated their demands for land rights and recognition of their role in conservation of biodiversity.

National censuses estimate that 21 per cent of the total population of the region is of African descent, which is a little more than 154 million people.

Afro-descendant communities in this region are founded by Africans fleeing their enslavers—the area saw slavery between the 16th and the 19th century. They took refuge in remote regions like the Pacific Southwest, the Cerrado and the Amazon and over the years, these communities have protected the biodiversity in the area.

Now, Afro-descendant communities are increasingly facing violence and displacement from these lands due to expansion of agro-industrial activities.