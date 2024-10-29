Beyond jack-o’-lanterns: Reimagining pumpkins in the circular economy this Halloween

On a drive through the countryside in the United States in October, one cannot miss the lush wealth of small pumpkin patches. Pumpkins are one of the oldest crops to have been domesticated by humans.

Squashes and pumpkins of different sizes — big and small, white and green are brought from seed to table during Halloween, and they dot and decorate our personal and public spaces. Houses, supermarkets, stores, commercial and residential spaces come to life with bright orange pumpkins, quirky jack-o’-lanterns, seasonal flowers, wreaths and corn stalks.

The intense aroma of pumpkins — whether in a latte, pie or other local specialties — characterises the beginning of fall in the West. The changing colours of autumn perfectly coordinate with the earthy fall decor outside porches during Halloween.

To some, Halloween is closely linked to agriculture and ecology, with its essence in the celebratory harvest season, while the traditional connotations of its heritage and origin resonate more with others.

Regardless of its interpretation, the globalisation of Halloween is an essential part of present-day cultural integration. Pumpkin-spiced lattes and those aromatic, seasonal cakes and pies are no longer just restricted to the West. With the internationalisation of brands and cultural appreciation (read appropriation!), pumpkin-spiced lattes have found their way into several other parts of the world as seasonal imports. Global and local coffee shops, restaurants and supermarkets offer a variety of these seasonal delights, encouraging hyper-consumerism deliberately designed around festivals.

From harvest to Halloween

At its heart, Halloween’s spirit originates in the fields. Around this time, farms light up with pumpkin crops ready for harvest. October is also essential for harvesting apples, beetroots and seasonal flowers like chrysanthemums, sunflowers and marigolds.

Pumpkins and squashes of all sizes are picked up across pumpkin patches and fields, invoking the interest of organic food enthusiasts, farmers, students and tourists. Selfies with the favourite pumpkin, pumpkin-picking drives and activities, are popular fall escapades during this annual autumnal spectacle against the backdrop of fall colours — orange, rust, yellow, brown!

Pumpkins have traditionally been used as important cultural heritage vessels or seed carriers. Small farmers worldwide use pumpkins, squashes, and gourds as harbingers of seed sovereignty. They dry and store some crops so their seeds can be grown in the next season. It is common to find flowering pumpkin vines on roofs and in small kitchen gardens in the countryside.

Many follow the legend associated with Halloween by carving pumpkins and making jack-o’-lanterns from these humble pumpkins. Farmers grow specialty pumpkins like the Howdens, meant for carving decorative, ecological lantern, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

For this reason, pumpkin produce is very diverse as the commercialisation of Halloween and conspicuous consumption gain supremacy. This year, shoppers might spend more than $11 billion on Halloween decorations and costumes, according to a recent report in the news publication New York Times.

Consumerism, circular economy

With hyper-consumerism, concerns of sustainability and waste management have been emerging. Most of the produce used for decoration and lantern carving ends up in landfills, creating environmental hazards resulting from decomposition, which turns into methane, a greenhouse gas.

Around two billion pounds of pumpkins are grown in the US every year, of which one billion pounds go to waste, that is, to the landfills, according to the USDA. Around 18,000 tonnes of pumpkins will go to waste in the United Kingdom, according to a 2023 report in news analysis platform The Conversation.

Pumpkins that are not consumed and discarded irresponsibly exacerbate global warming and contribute to an already worsening anthropogenic climate crisis.

Plastic decorations imitating organic Halloween decor, irrespective of their reusability, further compound the problem.

It is argued that most pumpkins are edible if not treated with artificial paints. Painted pumpkins don’t readily biodegrade.

Waste from candies during the door-to-door "trick-o-treat" around Halloween is another emergent concern urging companies to go organic with their packaging.

Towards a greener Halloween

Integrating sustainable consumption practices into our daily lives is integral to make Halloween celebrations less polluting. Towards this suggestion, participating in activities such as smashing and composting pumpkins, using edible varieties for decorations and consuming them later are sustainable methods for a much greener Halloween.

'Eat your pumpkin' campaigns by crafting them first and cooking them later are other creative ways to engage.

Composted pumpkins are natural fertilisers and because of the high water content in pumpkins, composting them into the soil ensures they contribute to soil health.

One can bring sustainable behaviour and environmental consciousness into Halloween by reimagining pumpkins in the circular economy principles of reduce, reuse and recycle. For instance, these small changes have essential implications for sustainable development goals (SDG), particularly those related to sustainable cities and communities (SDG 11), responsible consumption and production (SDG 12), climate action (SDG 13) and life on land (SDG 15).

Other welcome steps include using pumpkins for unique recipes, like pumpkin purees mixed with yogurt for a variant of raita or preserving the pumpkin compote for vegan ice creams. Increasingly, pumpkin-spiced wines, breads, pickles and jams are gaining popularity.

Additionally, large pumpkins, mainly the Howden varieties used for lanterns, kept outside houses or on front porches, could be crafted into beautiful lamps — the same way artisans use squashes and gourds for carving gourd lamps.

Workshops around DIY pumpkin soaps, candles and incense could be organised, thus minimising waste and curbing “pumpkin pollution”. These artifacts could be used as eco-friendly gifts, promoting small businesses while adding to the planet’s biodiversity.

Swasti Pachauri is an academic and a social sector professional.

Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth.