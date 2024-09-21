Book Excerpt: Shashi Tharoor on the environment and words

Environmental consciousness has been on the increase globally, and inevitably has infiltrated our language as well with new terms to give us a vocabulary to cope with new ecological challenges.

It’s only in the last couple of decades that we have come to realize that we are all living in the Anthropocene, defined as a geological epoch marked by significant human impact on Earth’s geology and ecosystems, including climate change. Terms like ‘ecology’, ‘biodiversity’, and ‘greenhouse gas emissions’ are, of course, better known and have been widely in use for a bit longer, but even they were largely unheard of before the 1960s.

Some of the basic environmental vocabulary we all need to have would feature these terms:

• Climate change: the long-term alteration of temperature and typical weather patterns.

• Pollution: the introduction of contaminants into the natural environment that cause adverse change.

• Ecosystem: all the plants and animals in a particular area, together with their surrounding environment. The destruction of habitat in a particular area can be termed ecosystem destruction.

• Environmental degradation: the deterioration of the environment through the depletion of resources such as air, water, and soil and the extinction of wildlife.

• Resource depletion: the consumption of natural resources faster than they can be replenished.

• Biodiversity loss: The reduction in the variety and variability of life forms on Earth.

But we have moved beyond the basics to more exotic terms than these. As far back as the 1940s, the author J. R. R. Tolkien, creator of the famous The Lord of the Rings, invented the term ‘eucatastrophe’, which he suggested was a ‘good’ catastrophe. Environmentalists know all about bad catastrophes that can threaten the very survival of the human race—supervolcanoes, nuclear winter, uncontrolled global warming, pandemics, a meteor colliding with the Earth. But what about those environmental disasters that led to a happy development? For example, some environmental catastrophe hundreds of millions of years ago wiped out dinosaurs from the earth. But their extinction led to the survival of mammals and the eventual evolution of human beings. That’s an eucatastrophe.