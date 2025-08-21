Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (August 21, 2025)

Chhattisgarh HC directs state to pay Rs 25,000 each to students who ate mid-day meal soiled by dog

The High Court (HC) of Chhattisgarh August 19, 2025 directed that an amount of Rs 25,000 be paid by the state to each student of Government Middle School Lachchhanpur, Balodabazar-Bhatapara district who had consumed mid-day meal soiled by a dog.

The HC urged the state to be more vigilant and careful in providing mid-day meals to the children studying in the government schools.

The court commissioner pointed out that on February 17, 2025, the state had made a formal request to the Centre for revising the prices of food items. But seven months later, the state is yet to receive a response.

The counsel appearing for the Union Ministry of Women & Child Development has requested for time to file reply on the steps taken by the central government in the matter.

Further, the HC was informed that certain Anganwadi Centers are being run in dilapidated rented buildings. The Joint Secretary, Chhattisgarh, Department of Women and Child Development was directed to file a reply in this matter. The HC will next hear the case on September 17, 2025.

In compliance with the court order dated August 4, 2025, the Joint Secretary, Chhattisgarh, Department of School Education had filed an affidavit.

A two-member enquiry committee consisting of the sub-divisional officer (revenue) and block education officer, Palari was constituted by the collector of Balodabazar-Bhatapara district to enquire into the matter and submit the report. The enquiry committee had visited the Government Middle School, Lachchhanpur August 2, 2025 and recorded statements of the villagers, parents, Panchayat representative, members of Shala Vikas Samiti, teachers and students.

As per the students' account, on July 28, 2025, a dog soiled the midday meal being prepared by the self-help group at the Government Middle School Lachchhanpur. The students informed the teachers, who advised the self-help group not to serve the tainted food to the students. However, the group still distributed the meal.

Despite a complaint to the headmaster, the contaminated food was not removed and was consumed by the children.

The Chief Medical and Health Officer of Balodabazar-Bhatapara reported that by August 8, 2025, 84 children had received three doses of the anti-rabies vaccine. His report confirmed that all students are healthy after regular check-ups and are attending school regularly. The children are under continuous observation by the Primary Health Center Lachchhanpur.

The Joint Secretary's report stated that the Self Help Group Jai Laxmi Swa Sahayata Samuh has been dismissed from handling the mid-day meals at the Government Middle School Lachchhanpur and is barred from receiving any further government benefits.

Showcause notices were issued to the headmaster and teachers of the school. The incharge principal and cluster principal were suspended as per the order dated August 6, 2025. The incharge headmaster, teachers and cluster coordinator have also been suspended.

The report said that that the collector, Balodabazar-Bhatapara vide his letter dated August 8, 2025 has issued certain directions relating to the preparation and distribution of Mid Day Meal in schools.

According to the letter the kitchen shed is to be covered by fences and bleaching powder is to be used in an around kitchen shed twice in a week. The items used in mid-day meal are to be quality checked and clean. The headmaster / teacher is to compulsorily get the students hand-washed before meals.

He has further directed to take action against the self-help groups, which is not maintaining the quality of the mid-day meal. It was also suggested that the parents should also be made a participant in watching the preparation and distribution of the mid-day meal.

The Directorate of School Education has also issued guidelines to all the district educationoOfficers of Chhattisgarh vide letter dated August 7, 2025. Guidelines relevant to the food quality maintenance of cleanliness and hygiene, food safety quality check after preparation of the food and to ensure the standard of the food as prescribed in the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman Yojna to be adhered to has been given.

Farmhouses built on Aravalli land in Gurgaon

The National Green Tribunal August 19, 2025 directed Haryana Pollution Control Board and Municipal Corporation, Sohna to file reply on the matter of illegal farmhouses being constructed on the land that comes under the Punjab Land Preservation Act, 1900 and Aravali Notification, 1992.

The counsel representing the Ansals Aravali Retreat Resident Welfare Association said that the construction raised by the association is not covered by the 1992 Notification. NGT said the association is entitled for hearing.

The counsel for the state of Haryana assured the court that authorities are taking action strictly in accordance with law and as per orders of the court. The tribunal directed the respondents to file their response on the matter.

NGT took suo motu cognisance of the issue of reconstruction activities at Ansals Aravali Retreat in Raisina, Gurgaon following a news report in the English-language daily The Times of India July 28, 2024. The news item noted that after the initial demolition drive, the illegal farmhouses are being constructed in the area which is classified as gair-mumkin-pahar and is protected.

Selling, distribution of polystyrene and expanded polystyrene through e-commerce

The NGT August 19, 2025 took up the matter of illegal sale and distribution of polystyrene and expanded polystyrene through the e-commerce platform. The Central Pollution Control Board and the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change have been directed to file their reply on the matter and the next hearing of the case is on November 14, 2025.

Other parties to the matter included Flipkart Logistics Pvt Ltd, Amazon Seller Services Pvt Ltd, IndiaMart Intermesh Ltd and Snapdeal Pvt Ltd.