Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (August 30, 2024)

Encroachments on green belts in Ludhiana

To preserve and enhance Ludhiana's green spaces, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) formed a joint committee that recommended replacing unnecessary concrete with greenery, including trees, shrubs and grass, to create a more sustainable urban landscape.

The old GT Road stretch from Shernur Chowk to Jagraon Bridge is a vital entry point to the city from NH44. To maintain its aesthetics and environmental quality, the current green areas along this road are insufficient. The committee suggested an intensified tree plantation drive to increase the green cover and establish a dense canopy, which would improve air quality and serve as a natural sound barrier against traffic noise.

The Municipal Corporation of Ludhiana should enact a statutory mandate requiring the fencing of all designated green areas along this stretch to protect them from encroachment. Legal provisions could be introduced to impose penalties for any damage to the green areas or unauthorized encroachments.

The report of the joint committee dated August 22, 2024 was uploaded on the NGT website August 30, 2024 .

An application was filed before NGT by the applicant, Council of Engineers, an association of engineers based in Ludhiana alleging encroachments on green belts in Ludhiana city.

Diversion of forest land for industrial purposes in Dhenkanal, Odisha

The land leased to the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) in Dhenkanal district is not classified as forest land. All the lands are categorized as Sarada-III, Sarada-II, and Patita, which are types of non-forest land, stated the affidavit filed by the Chief Secretary, Odisha, August 28, 2024 to the NGT.

The Kapilash Wildlife Sanctuary is situated 13.82 km from the proposed site. A site inspection report dated September 12, 2023 indicated the presence of elephants and other wildlife in the vicinity of the project.

The proposed railway corridor involves 4.519 hectares of revenue forest land, which includes scrub growth and an old cashew plantation, a common route for elephants. This information has been shared with the CCF (WL), Odisha.

The issue pertains to the illegal diversion of forest land for industrialisation by IDCO Odisha without adhering to the Forest Conservation Act, 1980.

Cutting of trees for Obra C project, Sonbhadra as per law: Joint Committee report

M/s Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (UPRVUNL) in Obra, Sonbhadra, planted 15,096 trees to compensate for the felling of 5,347 trees for the Obra-C Project through the Obra Forest Division in Obra, Sonbhadra. According to the forest division, 11,680 of the planted trees are still alive, and the survival rate of the trees meets the standard.

This was stated in the joint committee report dated August 30, 2024 .

The joint inspection is still under progress to determine the impacted area along with affected trees for the construction of the Obra D thermal project. Further, the Obra forest division, Obra, Sonbhadra had not issued permission for cutting of trees to construct the Obra D project at present.

The joint committee recommended that UPRVUNL must ensure that fencing should be done around planted trees and ensure the survival percentage of planted trees as per standard of forest department. Divisional Forest Officer, Obra Forest Division, Obra, Sonbhadra must ensure the cutting of trees as per law to construct the Obra-D project, the committee recommended.