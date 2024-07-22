Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (July 19, 2024)

Disappearing water bodies in Nagina tehsil, Bijnor

The Supreme Court (SC) on July 16 directed the secretary of Uttar Pradesh’s environment ministry to constitute a committee of senior officials to look into the grievances made by an applicant, Mirza Abid Beg, on the disappearing ponds/lakes/water bodies of Nagina tehsil in Bijnor district. The committee would comprise officials from the revenue and environment departments as well as the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board. The panel is to be constituted within a period of three weeks.

“After examining the old revenue records, the committee would ascertain whether there were any entries regarding the existence of the ponds/lakes/water bodies,” the order said.

The panel will also visit the properties on which ponds/lakes/water bodies were in existence, as per the court’s order. It would thoroughly study the allegations about the disappearance of water bodies. It has also been entrusted to suggest measures for their restoration. Subsequently, the scope of the panel’s work can be expanded to cover many districts.

“It is the paramount duty of the State not only to protect the ponds/lakes/water bodies in the State but also to ensure that ponds/lakes/water bodies, which have been illegally filled in, are restored. It is the Constitutional duty of the State to do so. The Committee appointed by the Secretary, Ministry of Environment, will make a note of this obligation on the part of the State,” the order passed by Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih said.

Copies of the committee’s reports should be submitted through the state of Uttar Pradesh. The first report should be submitted by the committee to the SC on or before November 15, 2024, the order said.