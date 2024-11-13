Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (November 12, 2024)

The Union Territory of Lakshadweep has implemented several measures to manage solid and liquid waste, detailed an affidavit submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on November 5, 2024 .

Following the observations and directives from the NGT, the Administration of Lakshadweep has taken multiple steps, including the formation of a high-level monitoring committee on liquid waste management and other environmental matters.

Solid waste generation in Lakshadweep is estimated at about 18 tonnes per day (TPD), of which approximately 12 TPD is non-biodegradable waste, with the remaining 6 TPD mainly comprising kitchen waste. Lakshadweep residents are encouraged to manage kitchen waste at the household level, often feeding it to animals such as cattle, goats and poultry.

Further, the Department of Panchayat held meetings on May 7 and May 30, 2024, chaired by the secretary (Panchayats), with key stakeholders from departments including animal husbandry, agriculture, fisheries, science and technology and industries. These meetings assessed the use of kitchen waste for animal consumption in the islands.

The islands have 620 cattle, 22,680 goats and 83,410 poultry, with an average daily waste requirement of 10.64 MT for these animals, statistics from the Department of Animal Husbandry for 2023-24 indicated. The Department of Science and Technology has also installed 35 biogas plants across Kavaratti, Minicoy and Kalpeni islands, with a total daily capacity to manage 269.5 kg of kitchen waste.

For non-biodegradable waste, two incinerators, each with a capacity of 100 kilogrammes per hour, were installed in Kavaratti and Agatti in 2019-2020. However, a backlog of 1,925 MT of waste remains due to limited incineration capacity.

Household, commercial and government establishments across Lakshadweep have septic tanks and soak pits for faecal waste, along with separate soak pits for non-faecal wastewater. Additionally, the Union Territory has installed 1,618 bio-digesters in the islands of Andrott, Kavaratti and Bitra.

The affidavit was prepared in compliance with the NGT order dated May 14, 2019, which mandates quarterly progress reports. This report covers the period from April 1, 2024 to September 30, 2024, in line with the NGT’s directives issued on April 23, 2024.