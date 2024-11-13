Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (November 12, 2024)

The Union Territory of Lakshadweep has implemented several measures to manage solid and liquid waste, detailed an affidavit submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on .
Following the observations and directives from the NGT, the Administration of Lakshadweep has taken multiple steps, including the formation of a high-level monitoring committee on liquid waste management and other environmental matters.
Solid waste generation in Lakshadweep is estimated at about 18 tonnes per day (TPD), of which approximately 12 TPD is non-biodegradable waste, with the remaining 6 TPD mainly comprising kitchen waste. Lakshadweep residents are encouraged to manage kitchen waste at the household level, often feeding it to animals such as cattle, goats and poultry.
Further, the Department of Panchayat held meetings on May 7 and May 30, 2024, chaired by the secretary (Panchayats), with key stakeholders from departments including animal husbandry, agriculture, fisheries, science and technology and industries. These meetings assessed the use of kitchen waste for animal consumption in the islands.
The islands have 620 cattle, 22,680 goats and 83,410 poultry, with an average daily waste requirement of 10.64 MT for these animals, statistics from the Department of Animal Husbandry for 2023-24 indicated. The Department of Science and Technology has also installed 35 biogas plants across Kavaratti, Minicoy and Kalpeni islands, with a total daily capacity to manage 269.5 kg of kitchen waste.
For non-biodegradable waste, two incinerators, each with a capacity of 100 kilogrammes per hour, were installed in Kavaratti and Agatti in 2019-2020. However, a backlog of 1,925 MT of waste remains due to limited incineration capacity.
Household, commercial and government establishments across Lakshadweep have septic tanks and soak pits for faecal waste, along with separate soak pits for non-faecal wastewater. Additionally, the Union Territory has installed 1,618 bio-digesters in the islands of Andrott, Kavaratti and Bitra.
The affidavit was prepared in compliance with the NGT order dated May 14, 2019, which mandates quarterly progress reports. This report covers the period from April 1, 2024 to September 30, 2024, in line with the NGT’s directives issued on April 23, 2024.
The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is actively working to maintain groundwater levels in Lucknow, the authority told the NGT in a report submitted .
Under the Development Authority Building By-Laws 2008 (amended in 2011 / 2016), rainwater harvesting is mandatory for plots of 300 square metres or more, excluding waterlogged areas. The 178th meeting of the Lucknow Development Authority Board, held on August 5, 2023, introduced further provisions to ensure compliance with these regulations.
To address pollution in the Kukrail river, the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department issued a proposal to the nagar commissioner of Nagar Nigam, Lucknow, on September 4, 2024 and removed illegal encroachments in Bhikampur and Akbar Nagar I and II.
The LDA has successfully implemented rainwater harvesting across an area of 534,247 square metres, it told the NGT. This includes government buildings, offices, private and commercial establishments, group housing projects, parks and water body redevelopment projects covering 141,359.16 square metres.
The NGT, directed the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation to take immediate action regarding the illegal dumping of solid waste, requiring the submission of an action report. The next hearing is scheduled for March 4, 2025.
The complaint filed by Laxmi Narain alleged that an illegal secondary collection point has been set up near Apsara Border, Ghaziabad, adjacent to Delhi on GT Road. The complaint states that garbage spills onto the road with the onset of monsoon and dead animals are dumped on the waste heap. Waste from Ghaziabad, as well as from parts of Delhi and Haryana, is reportedly being disposed of at this location.
Following a site inspection, a Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) officer found unauthorised waste dumped across 1,600 square metres, noting that no approval had been granted for this secondary collection point. The NGT has directed the UPPCB and the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation to file responses on the matter.