Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (November 14, 2024)

Concretisation of Waldhuni river bed, Thane, Maharashtra

The National Green Tribunal November 12, 2024 instructed authorities to submit their response affidavits regarding the concretisation of the Waldhuni riverbed in front of the Ambernath Shiv temple in Thane district, Maharashtra. The responses must be filed within four weeks and the next hearing is scheduled for January 8, 2025.

The applicant claimed that the activity is detrimental to the river's biodiversity and the overall environment. The Maharashtra government has allocated Rs 107 crore for the beautification of the 963-year-old Lord Shiv temple complex in Ambernath.

A request has been made for an order to be issued to the respondents, especially the Chief Officer of Ambernath Municipal Council in Ambernath, Thane district, to remove the concrete from the Waldhuni riverbed and restore the river to its original state.

Additionally, it was requested that environmental compensation be evaluated for the damage caused to the Waldhuni riverbed.

NGT pulls up Tambaram Corporation over Madambakkam lake pollution

The southern bench of NGT November 11, 2024 issued a warning to the Tambaram City Municipal Corporation in Chennai, Tamil Nadu instructing them to submit a report detailing the actions taken to prevent pollution in Madambakkam Lake.

If the reports are not submitted on time, the municipal corporation would have to pay a heavy penalty.

CPCB in its report on Lake Madambakkam mentioned that the sewage generated from the nearby habitats of various colonies is drained into the lake through five channels. It was found that no industrial activity and no industrial wastewater was being discharged into Lake Madambakkam.

The water sample analysis results are also given by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB). The TDS is alarmingly high (ranging up to 2,000) and other parameters are also exceeding the acceptable limits.

Therefore, in its report dated August 3, 2024, the CPCB recommended measures for the lake's protection. One recommendation was to demarcate the lake area and take steps to build an appropriate bund with fencing where needed, to shield the waterbody from human interference. This would enhance groundwater in the surrounding region and fulfill the drinking water needs of the nearby areas or Panchayats.

Suggestions were also made for a sewage collection and treatment system for Madambakkam Town Panchayat, emphasizing the need to prevent any domestic sewage or sullage from being discharged into Madambakkam lake. It should be ensured that there is no encroachment on the lake and that the accumulated construction and demolition waste on the lake's banks is cleared within a set time frame.

TNPCB issued a showcause notice on July 19, 2024, which the Commissioner of Tambaram City Municipal Corporation has not yet responded to. Additionally, the Tambaram City Municipal Corporation has not taken any action or provided any response to the TNPCB following the CPCB's directions, as reported to the court.

Dumping ground near educational institution, Hooghly

NGT, eastern bench, November 13, 2024 directed the constitution of a three-member committee to look into the matter of a dumping ground located near Nabagram Hiralal Pau College, Konnagar, Hooghly.

The complaint stated that the landfill was causing significant environmental issues, including health risks and aesthetic damage with negative environmental consequences. It was claimed that the waste buildup was producing a foul smell and attracting pests, posing health dangers to students, college staff, and nearby residents.

Moreover, the indiscriminate disposal of waste was leading to environmental harm, such as soil and water pollution. It was mentioned that numerous complaints had been lodged with the local authorities in the past, but no measures have been taken.

The committee will examine the site, provide a fact-finding report, and recommend necessary corrective actions.

NGT directed impleading the Principal Secretary, Department of Environment, West Bengal; District Magistrate/Collector, Hooghly, West Bengal; West Bengal Pollution Control Board and Central Pollution Control Board.