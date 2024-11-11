Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (November 7, 2024)

The state of Himachal Pradesh requested two months from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on to submit an action-taken report addressing the ecological issues caused by the plying of horses in Kufri, as well as methods for managing the issue sustainably. The NGT granted the request, directing that a new report be filed by Himachal Pradesh and the divisional forest officer (DFO) of Theog within two months, by way of an affidavit.
The matter concerns the high volume of horses operating in the small area of Kufri, leading to environmental hazards and various forms of pollution. According to a report from the DFO Theog dated November 1, 2024, there are currently 1,029 registered horses in Kufri. On average, each horse produces 15-20 kilogrammes of dung daily and as they typically remain in Kufri for around eight hours, the dung generated per horse per day is approximately 5-6 kg.
To manage this waste, the Himachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board has proposed measures, including the installation of a bio-methanation plant with a capacity of 5-6 metric tonnes per day. The tribunal noted, however, that no actions have been taken or proposals initiated to establish such a plant.
Another recommendation was for the forest department to assess the calorific value of dried horse dung and consider setting up a screw/filter press machine for dewatering the dung, followed by a machine to produce horse dung cakes, which could be used as fuel in local cement kilns or industrial boilers. Here again, the report includes only a suggestion, with no concrete action or proposal put forward, the court pointed out.
The action-taken report submitted by Himachal Pradesh included a letter dated February 8, 2024 from all three horse unions, indicating their willingness to reduce the number of horses from 1,029 to 700. However, eight months on, this reduction has not been implemented, the court noted.
The counsel representing the horse unions argued that each horse owner pays Rs 50 per horse per trip to the forest department, amounting to daily collections of approximately Rs 1 lakh, which could be used to manage the dung and address related issues in the area.
The DFO of Theog did not dispute this collection when appearing virtually. Consequently, the state has been directed to produce a complete account of the funds collected from horse owners over the past five years and detail their utilisation in addressing these problems.
The November 1, 2024 report by the DFO also disclosed a memorandum of understanding with Nav Chetna Transporters by Shri Nag Devta Ashrit Samuh, Teer Mahasu (constituted under the Eco-Development Committee of Kufri-Mahasu) for weekly garbage disposal. Thus far, 3,194 kg of garbage has been removed, but the report does not indicate the remaining amount of garbage in the area awaiting disposal.
The report further mentions afforestation efforts, with a directive from the court that proper care be taken to ensure the survival of the planted trees.
The DFO Theog, who chairs the committee formed October 29, 2024, submitted that the committee intends to engage with the horse owners’ association to develop a solution. However, as the committee was only recently constituted, no actions have yet been taken.
The NGT on directed the state of Haryana and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board to file a response regarding the high pollution levels impacting the water quality of the Yamuna downstream of their discharge points.
This matter, taken up by the tribunal suo motu, involves the death of thousands of fish in the Yamuna near Burari, Delhi. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee reported that its inspection of the river near Palla (Ghat No 4), where the incident occurred, revealed that samples from three points did not meet quality parameters.
Analysis showed that the biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) in drain number 8, which enters the Yamuna from Haryana, was very high, severely affecting the river's downstream water quality. Drain No. 8, originating in Haryana, discharges wastewater with a BOD of 64 milligrammes per litre and zero oxygen levels into the Yamuna before it reaches Delhi.
The NGT, took up the matter of the encroachment of a waterbody at Kiratpur, Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh.
Applicant Imran Ali, a resident of Bijnor, alleged that an old pond at Kiratpur had been unlawfully filled with rubbish and other materials, resulting in its encroachment. Further, it was claimed that construction of a commercial marketplace or mall was underway on this site, which is officially designated as a pond in revenue records. Ali argued that these activities have caused the pond to disappear entirely.
The respondents, including the district magistrate and the Municipal Corporation of Kiratpur, have been instructed to file their responses a week before the next hearing, scheduled for February 13, 2025.