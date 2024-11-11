Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (November 7, 2024)

The state of Himachal Pradesh requested two months from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on November 5, 2024 to submit an action-taken report addressing the ecological issues caused by the plying of horses in Kufri, as well as methods for managing the issue sustainably. The NGT granted the request, directing that a new report be filed by Himachal Pradesh and the divisional forest officer (DFO) of Theog within two months, by way of an affidavit.