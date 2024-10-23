Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (October 22, 2024)

River Ganga in UP fit for outdoor bathing except few points: CPCB

The entire stretch of River Ganga in Uttar Pradesh meets the primary water quality criteria for outdoor bathing in terms of pH, dissolved oxygen, biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), faecal coliform and faecal streptococci except some stretches / locations. These include Farrukhabad to Purana Rajapur, Kanpur; Kannauj downstream to Ganga Purana Rajapur, Kanpur.

This was stated in the report filed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) October 22, 2024 in pursuance of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order dated September 13, 2024. The issue concerns addressing the pollution in River Ganga.

In compliance with the NGT order, CPCB submitted information on the district wise status of drains, sewage treatment plants and water quality of River Ganga located in Uttar Pradesh.

CPCB, along with UPPCB, conducted monitoring of 326 drains discharging directly into River Ganga and its tributaries in Uttar Pradesh during 2023 in the post-monsoon season. These drains carry wastewater which comprises sewage, industrial effluent and surface run off.

Out of 326 monitored drains, 101 were found tapped to various STPs. Significant flow and BOD load were observed in drains discharging from some cities like Bareilly, Bulandshahar, Kanpur, Meerut and Moradabad.

In Bareilly, three drains discharge into River Ramganga with a flow of 311.36 MLD and BOD load of 18.8 TPD. In Bulandshahar, 12 drains discharge into River Kali East with a flow of 129.06 MLD and BOD load 20.7 TPD.

There are 41 STPs located in 16 Ganga front towns in Uttar Pradesh. According to CPCB monitoring carried out during April-July 2024, out of 41 STPs located in Ganga front towns of Uttar Pradesh, 35 STPs were found operational and six STPs were found non-operational.

Framing of rules for management of tar balls

To manage tar balls and associated issues, NGT October 17, 2024 directed the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) to submit the rules that are in the process of being framed along with all the relevant documents before the court before the next date (May 6, 2025).

MoEF&CC and CPCB had stated that rules are in the process of being framed and for this, at least six months time would be taken. The matter related to formation of tar balls on account of the spillage of crude oil in the oceans, especially along the Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa coasts.

The court’s attention has been drawn to the status report submitted by the joint committee, which stated that a technical sub-committee was also formed to take up issues through further study by engaging all relevant stakeholders.

The issues to be taken up are to find the source of tar balls through scientific source apportionment. To explore the utilisation of International Oil Pollution Compensation Funds as a financing mechanism for management of tar balls, for which India makes substantial contributions was another issue.

The technical sub-committee would also assess the environmental compliance of offshore oil explorations in general and oil spill management in particular, through involvement of Indian Coast Guard, Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, pollution control boards, maritime boards and Coastal Zone Management Authorities of Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Structures present in no-development zone of Nerul, Goa

Material used for erection of sheds are not permissible in the no development zone of Nerul village, Bardez taluka in North Goa district, Goa, NGT was informed October 18, 2024. The sheds were erected by the people who are involved in fishing activity.

Goa CZMA has filed a reply affidavit dated October 17, 2024, wherein it was submitted that disputed structures were lying in the no development zone of Nerul.

The interim order, which the tribunal had passed with respect to keeping the order of demolition in abeyance, would continue till the next date, the order said.

The final hearing of the case has been scheduled for November 22, 2024.