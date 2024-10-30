Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (October 28, 2024)

Plastic waste management crisis in Punjab

Punjab State Pollution Control Board is continuously making efforts to cover all the producers, importers and brand owners (PIBO) and plastic waste processors (PWP) operating in Punjab by creating awareness to get registered on the centralised extended producer responsibility (EPR) portal.

This was stated in the reply by the government of Punjab August 28, 2024 to the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The state pollution control board (SPCB) has identified 193 plastic waste processors operating within the state of Punjab. Out of these, 48 plastic waste processors have been registered on the centralised EPR portal developed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The SPCB has issued showcause notices to the remaining identified PIBOs and PWPs. Action is currently underway to ensure that these entities are brought into compliance with the EPR regime.

A total number of 486 showcause notices have been issued by the SPCB at various intervals, directing producers, brand owners and plastic waste processors to obtain registration under the provisions of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 on the centralised EPR portal.

NGT had taken suo motu cognisance of the news item published in the newspaper The Times of India dated July 30, 2024 titled Package: Where has the plastic waste disappeared?.

The news item pertained to large-scale non-compliance with plastic waste disposal regulations under the EPR system in Tamil Nadu. However, considering the fact that a somewhat similar position exists in all the states and it is a pan-India issue, NGT passed an order dated July 31, 2024 directing the environment secretaries of all states to file their response.

Cleanup of Satpula lake in Delhi

Corrective actions are being taken by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to ensure the maintenance of Satpula lake and sewage treatment plant functioning, stated the report by DDA to NGT September 28, 2024.

The matter related to raw sewage water being pumped into Satpula lake from a large drain in Khirki near Saket, Delhi.

The report by DDA stated that the work of revival of Satpula lake was handed over to Rotary International. As per the terms and conditions, the sewage treatment plant (STP) was also to be constructed and run by them.

In response to the notice regarding the condition of the Satpula lake mentioned in The Times of India and the allegations concerning the discharge of untreated sewage into the lake as well as the surface of lake being covered with duckweed and algae, the Rotary Club initiated action and cleaned the lake on August 18, 2024.

DDA officials conducted a site inspection on September 2, 2024. During their visit, they observed duckweed and algae on the lake's surface. The Rotary Club reported that although these had been removed recently, they reappeared in the last week of August. As a result, Horticulture Civil Division 3 of DDA quickly responded and started cleaning the lake, which is now clean.

Additional steps are also being taken to ensure comprehensive maintenance of the Satpula lake waterbody. This includes more frequent cleaning schedules, regular monitoring and immediate intervention when issues are identified.

Leisure Valley freed from encroachment: Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana

All unauthorised construction in the green belt area (Leisure Valley) have been removed by the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana stated the action taken report by the municipal corporation on September 8, 2024.

Following the NGT order from July 4, 2024, the Municipal Corporation of Ludhiana issued a letter on August 16, 2024, instructing the Assistant Town Planner to address any unauthorised constructions, whether temporary or permanent, within the green belt area.

The municipal corporation demolished the unauthorised constructions in green belt area and that included birth and death registration office, scrap yard and office of junior engineer among others.