Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (October 30, 2024)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), October 25, 2024 directed the Tamil Nadu government to act swiftly in removing the invasive Charru mussel (Mytella strigata) from three locations in the Ennore wetlands — Kattupalli, Puzhuthivakkam, and Athipattu.

The NGT’s Southern Bench noted limited progress despite an earlier commitment from Tamil Nadu’s Water Resources Department. On October 3, 2024, the department submitted a memo agreeing to remove the mussel but had so far only engaged one fisherman and one excavator machine in the effort.

Considering the rapid spread of the Charru Mussel, the court stressed that the state government should have acted more responsibly by employing additional personnel and machinery to clear the mussel infestation, which would restore water flow and allow boats to navigate freely.

“Though it is the duty of the State Government departments to remove the Charru mussel in its entirety, it has taken so much time even to commence the work at the above-mentioned places,” the bench comprising judicial member Justice Pushpa Satyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati observed.

The final hearing of the case would be held on November 29, 2024.

The application before the court sought an order instructing the Department of Fisheries and the Wetlands Authority of Tamil Nadu to address the spread of this invasive South American mussel species, which threatens to decimate the commercially valuable prawn fisheries in the Ennore-Pulicat wetlands and disrupts the ecosystem.

The court was informed that the mussel blankets the riverbed, preventing prawns from grazing or burrowing into the sediment. Phytoplankton availability has also been depleted, making conditions inhospitable for shrimp survival. The mussel, locally known as kaaka aazhi, has also been displacing the commercially valuable yellow clams (manja matti) and green mussels (pachai aazhi).

Additionally, the invasive mussels filter hundreds of litres of water daily, clearing the water column but leaving the riverbed coated in a foot-deep layer of foul-smelling, black sludge.