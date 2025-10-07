Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (October 6, 2025)

High levels of mercury, chromium in Kanpur residents

Blood sampling in affected areas of Kanpur Nagar in Uttar Pradesh for chromium, mercury and fluoride analysis revealed many have heavy metal limits in their body that exceed the safe limits. This was stated in a report filed by the district magistrate of Kanpur Nagar at the National Green Tribunal (NGT) October 6, 2025. It was in compliance with the NGT order of July 1, 2025.

The case pertained to the pollution caused by the chromium dumps at Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar and Fatehpur districts of the state, and the steps taken by the authorities to help the affected population.

Since July 31, 2024, a total of 85 health camps have been organised in the affected regions, during which 7,476 patients have been examined, the report stated.

"Out of the total beneficiaries suffering from various diseases, 347 persons were tested for mercury and chromium, out of which 12 individuals were found to have higher than normal mercury levels. Till date, a total of 391 persons have been tested, among whom chromium levels were found above normal in 367 persons".

It was also observed that sludge generated from the 130 MLD and 43 MLD sewage treatment plants at Jajmau contained chromium levels beyond the permissible limit, stated the report filed by the District Magistrate, Kanpur Nagar in compliance with the NGT order of July 1, 2025.

The report stated that under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission Scheme, a distribution network for supplying treated surface water from River Ganga had been laid and the system has been made operational.

Where there was no existing drinking water pipeline, the Jalkal Department laid a 132 metre pipeline and a safe, potable water supply was started.

Thus, adequate clean surface water is being supplied through pipelines in Juhi Bamburiya Rakhi Mandi.

Further, for a permanent solution to the water supply issue in Afeem Kothi Rakhi Mandi railway colony, a letter dated May 31, 2025 was sent by the executive engineer, Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Urban), Kanpur to the senior divisional engineer of North Central Railway, Kanpur requesting early fund allocation of the Rs 262.67 lakh against the estimated cost, according to the report.

The Jalkal department continues to provide surface water for domestic use through 15 tankers at designated locations in Afeem Kothi Rakhi Mandi. Thus, a minimum of 105 liters per head per day of clean water is being ensured through tankers in Afeem Kothi Rakhi Mandi.

Whenever there is increased demand for drinking water, additional tankers are deployed to ensure availability, the report stated.

Demarcation & notification of Ganga floodplain zone in Kanpur

The floodplains of Ganga in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh have been demarcated and delineated, stated a report filed by the district magistrate of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh on September 29, 2025. Multi-departmental coordinated action has been taken in compliance with the NGT directions, it added.

According to the report, measures taken include: Demarcation and notification of floodplain zone; bioremediation and treatment of seven major drains falling into Ganga; completion of reinforced cement concrete (RCC) drainage works to prevent untreated discharge; regular cleanliness and waste collection at prominent ghats and enforcement measures against illegal fishing and construction activities.

The report recorded the tapping and diversion of Ranighat and Rameshwar Ghat drains, confirming that pumping arrangements and RCC works have been undertaken under the Ganga Pollution Control Unit.

The municipal commissioner September 19, 2025 submitted comprehensive details of steps taken towards pollution control, solid waste management and ghat cleanliness.

This included updated test reports and photographs of bioremediation work undertaken on seven identified drains flowing into River Ganga (at Ranighat, Golaghat, Rameshwar Ghat, Sattichoura Maskar Ghat, Dabka, Guptar Ghat, Parmiya), construction of RCC drains at Rameshwar Ghat, Bari Ghat and Mixer Ghat, and regular cleaning of ghats and door-to-door waste collection undertaken by the contracted agency.

The test reports issued by Council of Scientific & Industrial Research - Indian Institute of Toxicology Research and Pravayu Testing Laboratory LLP on June 2025 showed the inlet and outlet analysis of seven major drains.

The results indicated substantial reduction in chemical oxygen demand, biological oxygen demand (BOD) and total suspended solids values post bioremediation treatment. BOD levels at Rameshwar Ghat reduced from 352 milligrammes per litre (mg / l) at inlet to 80 mg / l at outlet, while at Dabka drain the values reduced from 1,540 mg / l to 280 mg / l after treatment.

The assistant director of fisheries at Kanpur Nagar detailed September 19, 2025 measures undertaken to prevent illegal fishing and hunting in Ganga.

The secretary of Kanpur Development Authority September 11, 2025 stated that notices have been issued to encroachers / concerned persons in respect of illegal constructions on floodplains.

Expansion of Soor Sarovar Bird Sanctuary

The district magistrate of Agra had issued proclamation April 24, 2025 in respect of government land measuring 14.5025 hectares situated in Runkata and Chauma Farah villages, Kirawali tehsil, Agra district of Uttar Pradesh, declaring its inclusion as part of the Soor Sarovar Bird Sanctuary.

The report September 24, 2025 by the Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, Western Region, Uttar Pradesh to NGT related to the proposed expansion of Soor Sarovar Birds Sanctuary, involving three pieces of land measuring 4.3.09 hectares, 380.558 hectares and 15.415 hectares.

The final notifications under Section 26A of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 have been issued in respect of the first two areas, while the notification for the third area is currently under process.

NGT on May 22, 2025 had asked for the submission of a report updating the progress of the proposed expansion of the Soor Sarovar Birds Sanctuary with regards to the third area, for which the final notification is yet to be issued.