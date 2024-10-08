Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (October 7, 2024)

NGT directs CPCB to identify silicosis-prone industries, factories across India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) October 3, 2024 to file its response on silicosis-prone industries and factories across India.

CPCB was also asked to provide information on steps taken to prevent the spread of silicosis by such industries and factories. The next hearing of the case is on January 29, 2025.



The application was registered on the basis of direction issued by the Supreme Court in the order dated August 6, 2024, passed in the matter of Peoples Rights and Social Research Centre (PRASAR) & Ors vs Union of India & Ors.

A plea was raised that silicosis is an incurable occupational lung disease caused by prolonged inhalation of silica dust and the said disease is rampant throughout India due to inadequate detection, monitoring and remedial measures. Various parties were impleaded as the case progressed before the Supreme Court.

The CPCB inspected quartz grinding units in Gujarat and made recommendations that were acknowledged by the Supreme Court. Following these recommendations, the SC instructed the chairpersons of state pollution control boards in Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Jharkhand and Delhi to identify quartz grinding units and report any deficiencies. Consequently, the units were identified and actions were taken as per the Supreme Court's directions.

The SC, through its order of August 6, 2024, said that "the environmental aspect of the matter pertains to ensuring that industries abide by certain minimal standards to prevent silicosis among their workers". In the event of non compliance, these industries should face closure. The apex court said that NGT is the appropriate authority to oversee this aspect of the matter.

The SC had directed NGT to oversee the impact of silicosis-prone industries and factories across India and ensure that CPCB and the respective SPCBs comply with the earlier directions of the court. The SC also asked the NGT to "undertake any additional necessary steps to prevent the spread of silicosis by such industries and factories".

Pharmaceutical waste contributing primarily to Sakhi Lake pollution

The NGT stated on October 4, 2024 that the alarming rise in pollution levels at Lake Sakhi in Hyderabad, primarily caused by the discharge of pharmaceutical waste from nearby industries, indicates a breach of environmental regulations.

The court directed notice to be issued to the Telangana State Pollution Control Board; Central Pollution Control Board; Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and District Magistrate, Hyderabad. They have been asked to file their response before the southern zonal bench of the tribunal at least one week before the next date of hearing on November 25, 2024.

The application was registered suo motu on the basis of the news item titled Sakhi Lake under threat chokes on pharma waste appearing in The Times of India September 22, 2024. The news item related to the pollution levels at Sakhi lake.

As per the article, the lake has been contaminated by untreated pharmaceutical waste, which has led to a significant decline in water quality. This pollution is primarily attributed to nearby pharmaceutical industries that discharge their waste into the lake.

The news item further highlighted that the contamination has resulted in the death of aquatic life and has made the water unsafe for human use.

Stone crusher near Jakhan river, Dehradun

NGT directed authorities October 3 to look into the matter of a stone crusher being set up near River Jakhan, which is also near a habitable area. In case any violation of environmental law is detected, then appropriate action should be taken.

The court directed the constitution of a joint committee comprising district magistrate, Dehradun and Uttarakhand State Pollution Control Board. The district magistrate, Dehradun would be the nodal authority for coordination and compliance.

The committee has been directed to verify as to whether the proposed stone crusher is established after complying with all statutory permissions, consent and satisfy siting criteria and if not, appropriate action should be taken within two months.

Anil Pal, Gram Pradhan of Majri Grant Gram Panchayat, Doiwala, Dehradun district, Uttarakhand had sent a letter petition on December 20, 2023. The stone crusher, if allowed to be established and operate, would cause serious damage to the environment, according to the applicant. The crops of farmers may get damaged and also cause health hazards to the local people.