Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (October 7, 2025)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on October 6, 2025 directed the constitution of a joint committee to investigate the complaint regarding the discharge of untreated industrial effluent by the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) through the Saraya drain into the Aami river, a tributary of the Ganga, near village Adilapar, development block Piprauli, district Gorakhpur.

The joint committee will comprise representatives from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), and the District Magistrate, Gorakhpur. The report of the joint committee is to be filed within one month, the order stated.

The tribunal also directed the submission of a response from the state of Uttar Pradesh through the chief secretary; principal secretary, environment and climate change; principal secretary, irrigation department; district magistrate, Gorakhpur; Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority; and the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board.

The date of the next hearing was scheduled for January 12, 2026.