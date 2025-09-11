Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (September 10, 2025)

Kedarnath waste management

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on September 9, 2025, took up the matter of solid and liquid waste management in Kedarnath. The court took note of the report filed by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG).

The report said the construction of the 600 kilolitres per day (KLD) sewage treatment plant is 80-85 per cent complete. The work, which was due to be completed by December 2024, was hampered by extreme weather conditions.

The liquid waste management was designed for a population of 5,000 residential and 20,000 floating population at the Dham.

More sewage treatment plants (four in number, totalling 222 KLD) along with sewerage network and I&D of drains are under construction along the Kedarnath yatra trek/route at Gaurikund. Currently, for pilgrims staying in the camps, fixed toilets numbering 155 are in place based on soak pit systems.

Vishaw stream in Jammu & Kashmir

Any alteration or deterioration reported in the Vishaw stream in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district has been due to poor regulation by the geology and mining Department, stated a report filed by the state’s department of fisheries.

The Vishaw stream, originating from Kausarnag and merging with the Jhelum at Sangam, is a vital tributary supplying over 6 million gallons of drinking water daily to Kulgam district, the report said.

The stream’s aquatic biodiversity, particularly the trout and schizothorax population, is facing a grave threat due to rising pollution and unregulated mining activities. Unscientific mining, both legal and illegal, and especially during the breeding seasons of trout (October to December) and indigenous species like schizothorax (April to June) has severely compromised water quality.

Heavy machinery used in mining disrupts water flow and destroys habitats, directly impacting species diversification and fish production. The department is conducting thorough inspections of the Vishaw stream area to assess the extent of pollution and mining activities.

In this regard, the pollution control department has been taken on board for implementation of pollution control measures in order to reduce drainage and agricultural waste entering the stream.

Besides, awareness has been raised through social advertising and awareness programmes and the local community has been engaged to raise awareness about the importance of protecting the stream and reporting illegal mining activities.

The department of fisheries takes all necessary measures to prevent destruction of the steam ecosystem or alteration of the aqua fauna habitat. Any alteration or deterioration reported has been due to poor regulation by the geology and mining department.

The department of fisheries’ report proposed some measures which included urgent re-evaluation of the mining operation to address the excessive and unscientific mining practices that have caused significant destruction to the stream.

The report recommended mining activity only in designated dry patches under strict conditions to minimise environmental impact. It also called for closure of all mining activities in drained patches where aqua fauna exists to protect aquatic biodiversity.

Further, there should be a collaborative approach between the departments of geology and mining, fisheries, flood control and irrigation, local bodies and local communities to ensure sustainable mining practices and protect the stream.

The report dated March 20, 2025, was uploaded to the NGT site, September 10, 2025.

Clogging of Delhi drains

The NGT, on September 9, 2025, went through the report filed by the irrigation & flood control (I&FC) department on the matter of throwing of construction debris and sewage obstruction in the Ghazipur drain.

The I&FC Department in its reply on September 2, 2025 stated that remediation work has been completed. The report said the drain in question is not the Ghazipur drain but Trunk Drain number 2 (TD-2), which is an open storm water drain running alongside Savita Vihar and Yojna Vihar colonies.

TD-2 originates downstream of GT Road near Dilshad Garden Metro Station and outfalls into the Ghazipur Drain near Tata Telco T-Point. It carries discharge from several feeder drains maintained by other agencies such as PWD, DJB and MCD.

The Anand Vihar-Apsara Border Flyover, was constructed by PWD through its contractor, M/s Gawar Construction. During the course of construction, pile heads, concrete remains, debris, soil and other material entered the drain.

The I&F Department addressed various letters to PWD as well as to the contractor, requesting removal of the deposited material so as to ensure the free flow of water. TD-2 does not fall in the category of out falling drains — drains which directly outfall into the Yamuna.

As far as the issue of foul odour or mosquito breeding is concerned, it is primarily attributable to the ingress of untreated sewage from upstream and adjoining areas. The collection, transportation and treatment of sewage falls within the mandate of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

TD-2 is a storm water drain, meant solely for discharge of storm water from its catchment area. The I&FC Department does not discharge any sewage or toxic effluent into the said drain.

In addition, plantation has been undertaken at various suitable sites along the drain, without obstructing maintenance operations. The banks of the drain are kept accessible for movement of machinery for de-silting and removal of excavated silt.

The court will next hear the case on December 3, 2025.