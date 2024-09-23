Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (September 19, 2024)

Incomplete fuel combustion contributing to Delhi's air pollution

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) was told that the incomplete combustion of fuels is worsening Delhi's air quality crisis.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas has issued directions for co-firing of 5-10 per cent biomass with coal in thermal power plants located within 300 kilometres of Delhi, and, in captive power plants of industrial units located in NCR, the CPCB report said.

To regulate the burning of biomass, a scheme is being implemented by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare for providing subsidies for purchase of crop residue management machinery and establishment of custom hiring centres in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.

Further, the scheme has been revised to support establishment of crop residue/paddy straw supply chain by providing financial assistance on the capital cost of machinery and equipment required for establishment of crop residue/paddy straw supply chain.

The NGT was also informed that vapour recovery system (VRS) has been installed in 3,256 petrol pumps in Delhi-NCR. The VRS ensure that a reduction in release of fuel vapours into the ambient environment. Also, there is a ban on plying of vehicles after 15 years and 10 years of registration.

Meanwhile, in Punjab and Haryana, eight paddy straw-based pelletisation plants are operational and all of them have been given one time financial assistance by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

CPCB has framed guidelines for providing one-time financial assistance for setting up of paddy straw based pelletisation and torrefaction plants which would help in addressing the supply chain issues and the issue of open burning of paddy straw in agriculture fields in the northern region.

This was stated in the report filed by the CPCB, September 18, 2024 . The CPCB listed the action taken with respect to various pollution sources.

Illegal mining of stones in Saranda forest

The NGT, in an order dated September 18, 2024, directed the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) to file a counter affidavit on the complaint of illegal mining of stones in Saranda forest in Jharkhand.

In addition, the state of Jharkhand, Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board, Central Pollution Control Board was also directed to file a counter affidavit on the matter.

The application was taken up as suo motu on the basis of a news report titled Chaibasa: Illegal mining of stones is going on in Saranda forest which was published on May 31, 2024.

The news mentioned ongoing illegal mining of stones in Saranda forest in Jharkhand. It was stated that illegal mining of stone is occurring in the Saranda forest, specifically in the area between Usruiya and Ponga villages, to supply materials for construction of a bridge and guard wall on the Dulai river.

It was also stated that the Koyna forest range team under the Saranda forest division, conducted a raid and seized a tractor loaded with illegally mined stones. In addition, a large stockpile of illegal stones was also discovered from the forest.

The article further mentions that a contractor from Palamu/Ranchi, is accused of illegally sourcing stones from the forest which has raised concerns among villagers. The contractor had also been accused of using illegally mined stones for constructing a guard wall on the Hatnaburu-Ponga road.

The villagers' complaints had gone unaddressed allegedly due to the contractor's influence over the forest department. It was alleged that this illegal activity has not only disrupted the forest ecosystem but has also led to delay and alleged corruption in the bridge construction project.