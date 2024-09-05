Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (September 5, 2024)

Kanpur Nagar tanneries polluting Ganga

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) stated September 3, 2024 that the problem of tanneries in Kanpur Nagar, Uttar Pradesh releasing contaminated water into the drains that flow into the river Ganga has brought significant concerns about adherence to environmental regulations.

The court directed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board; Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB); District Magistrate, Kanpur Nagar and National Mission for Clean Ganga to file their response by way of affidavit a week before the next hearing slotted for November 27, 2024.

The original application was filed based on a letter petition from Rajat Verma, a Kanpur resident, who complained about the illegal operation of tanneries in Kanpur Nagar. The petition mentioned that, according to government regulations, tanneries are allowed to operate only 15 days a month in phases, but they have been functioning all the 30 days.

Allegations have also been made regarding a damaged pipeline leading to sewage treatment plant, causing polluted water to flow into Ganga. The letter petition claimed that tanneries in Gajjupoorva, Sheetla Bazar, Moti Nagar, Saraiyya and Wazidpur in Jajmau are openly discharging contaminated water into the drains.

The letter petition also disclosed the name of illegally operating tanneries. It was alleged that a prior information of inspection by the higher authorities is given to these tanneries, as a result, the tannery owners become vigilant and their violation does not come to light.

Ensure Rowghat iron ore project doesn't hamper agricultural productivity: NGT to SAIL

Development inevitably impacts the ecology and environment negatively to some extent, but public utility projects cannot be abandoned. It is essential to balance public interest with environmental preservation. This was stated in the order passed by the NGT, Central Zone Bench, Bhopal September 3, 2024, while dismissing the appeal for setting aside the order of MoEF&CC dated December 21, 2023.

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) approved a modification to the initial environmental clearance (EC) on June 4, 2009, permitting the transportation of 2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of iron ore via two alternative routes from the Rowghat mines to the Antagarh / Bhanupratappur railway siding.

In addition, the court passed a slew of orders aimed for the protection of the environment.

The court directed that the railway line from Dalli Rajhara to Rowghat must be completed within a time-frame and that the speed limit for vehicles used for transportation of minerals is fixed at 40 kilometres per hour. The time for transportation of minerals should start from 6 am to 10 pm the same day and need to be modified from time to time at different locations, taking into account the usage of infrastructure facilities by members of the public.

The project authority (SAIL Bhilai Steel Plant) must implement optimal mining practices and ensure the installation of sufficient check dams, retaining walls / structures, garland drains and settling ponds in the mining area to prevent wash-off with rainwater in the catchment area.

Before conducting blasting as part of mining or iron ore activities, the project authority must perform vibration studies in advance to assess the impact and influence of blasting on nearby habitats and buildings.

The project authority must also guarantee that agricultural crop productivity remains unaffected by their operations. As a precaution, the proponent should obtain a Crop Liability Insurance Policy to cover any potential crop losses. This insurance policy would apply to an impact zone extending 5km from the mine lease area's boundary.

The NGT suggested that the Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board should, whenever feasible, instal pollution monitoring devices capable of uploading data to the SPCB and DMG servers in real-time. This would allow the departments to monitor air quality along the designated route in real-time and, if necessary, halt truck movements to ensure air pollution remains within acceptable limits.

Expansion of Pachmarhi airstrip

NGT's central bench addressed the issue of extending the Pachmarhi airstrip from 1,200 metres to 1,800 metres, September 3, 2024 .

In his application, Brajesh Kumar Bharadwaj stated that the airstrip violated the eco-sensitive zone in the Panchmari hills, located in the Narmadapuram district of Madhya Pradesh, within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Pachmarhi.

During the hearing, the state's counsel stated that currently, no construction activities are underway. Following directions and orders from the Forest Department, the project proponent has ceased further activities. The court was also informed that the issue has been referred to the monitoring committee of the Eco Sensitive Zone, Satpura Tiger Reserve, and was discussed in a meeting on July 23, 2024.

The counsel for the state has sought time to file further reports in the matter. NGT directed that responses should be filed within three weeks and listed the matter for October 22, 2024.