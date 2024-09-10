Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (September 10, 2024)

Provide psychological assistance to Wayanad landslide victims: Kerala High Court

The Kerala High Court September 6, 2024 directed the Kerala State Legal Services Authority and the District Legal Service Authority to file a report on the possibility of providing clinical psychological assistance to the victims of the landslide that occurred in Wayanad district.

The bench of justices AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Syam Kumar VM directed the state of Kerala to ensure that the Child Welfare Committee under the State Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights as well as the Kerala State Mental Health Authority (KSMHA) and Health and Medical Education departments take effective steps to mitigate the trauma of the persons in the affected area, especially children.

The high court instructed the Mental Health Review Board Kozhikode, which also oversees Wayanad district, to offer sufficient clinical psychological assistance to individuals impacted by the natural disaster in Wayanad and to submit a report on the actions they have taken.

The Amicus Curiae highlighted the psychological impact on children caused by the landslide and suggested effective mitigation measures that the state government could implement to address the issue.

The Amicus Curiae also submitted a report to the court, which provided specific recommendations concerning the guidelines and directives that should oversee the statutory operations of the various authorities involved in disaster management.

The High Court instructed the National Disaster Management Authority, the State Disaster Management Authority, and the Geological Survey of India to submit their responses.

Kerala High Court prohibits relocation of elephants from other states

The condition of captive elephants in Kerala is far from satisfactory and can be even termed 'pathetic', said the Kerala High Court September 6, 2024 .

The HC was informed that a total of 154 elephants have died in captivity from 2018 to 2024. The death has been attributed to ill treatment and on account of lack of proper care.

The Kerala High Court directed the state of Kerala and its Chief Wildlife Warden to not issue any order permitting the transfer of any elephant from outside the state into Kerala, under the provisions of the Captive Elephant (Transfer or Transport) Rules, 2024 or in any other manner.

Decrease in Yamuna water level at Prayagraj affecting pumps: CPCB to file report

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) sought time from the NGT September 6, 2024 to look into the issue of decrease in water level in Yamuna at Prayagraj due to heat and the resultant dysfunctioning of pumps supplying water.

CPCB will review the report submitted by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and prepare a detailed report. The NGT is scheduled to hear the case again on December 23, 2024.

The tribunal was examining the decrease in water level due to heat and uncontrolled sand mining on the bank of Yamuna in Prayagraj. An apprehension was raised in the news item that on account of the decreasing water level in the river, even the pump stations supplying water may not work.

UPPCB, in its report dated August 31, 2024, said that there are four raw water intake wells at Karelabagh on the bank of Yamuna, setup by Prayagraj Nagar Nigam to cater for the requirement of providing clean water supply to Karelabagh, Shahganj, Jonsenganj and other places.

The report highlighted a reduction in the river's water level, causing pump malfunctions. It specifically noted that out of the three pumps supplying water to the Khusrobagh treatment plant, one pump ceased operation on June 19, 2024, as the intake wells numbered 1 and 2 fell below the inlet suction point.

The UPPCB report also mentioned that during the summer, the water level of Yamuna had gone down. In 2023, the report highlighted, the water level dropped just below the suction pipe in well number 3. This indicated that the decline in water level was more significant in 2024 compared to 2023.