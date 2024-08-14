Damage to protected dunes suspected as Spain probes Katy Perry’s unauthorised video shoot on Balearic islands

Katy Perry released her ‘Lifetimes’ single last week. In five days, the video has earned about 2.5 million views on YouTube. But that’s not all. The American pop star of ‘Cry About It Later’ fame also earned the ire of Spanish authorities for shooting the video on an ecologically sensitive island without official authorisation.

Shot at the Balearic islands, Perry’s video shoot is suspected of damaging the protected dunes which nestle one of the most diverse ecologies across the Mediterranean islands.

The environment department of the Balearic Islands has mentioned in a press statement that it is probing the suspected damage of the restricted area.

S’Espalmador, an almost 1.8-mile-long small island situated to the north of Formentera, has been a vital part of the Ses Salines de Ibiza and Formentera natural park since 1980. The dunes on this privately owned island are amongst the best-preserved dune systems in the Balearic Islands.

Dunes like these are dynamic ecosystems that form a natural buffer between a sea and the land.

According to the US-based non-profit organisation New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium, not only do these dunes harbour a wide variety of flora and fauna, the ecology of these ecosystems plays a key role in mediating many of the functions of dunes, including their growth and stabilisation.

Hence, the ecology is much needed for the dune’s survival creating an interdependent ecosystem.

Meanwhile, the emergence of Perry’s alleged disregard for environment-protection comes months after another American pop star Taylor Swift was criticised for the humongous carbon emissions from her privately owned fleet of jets.

Responding to the bad optics in the public eye, it was reported that in February, Swift disbanded her fleet and now owns a single jet for personal travel.