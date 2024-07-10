Foreign insects turn allies in eradicating invasive aquatic weeds

An exotic beetle released into a vast (2,800-acre) reservoir in Betul district has successfully eradicated an invasive weed species, Salvinia molesta, within 18 months.

Salvinia molesta, a highly detrimental aquatic fern, had engulfed the entire Sarani reservoir (Satpura dam) built on the Tawa river in the Betul district of Madhya Pradesh. Known locally as “Chinese Jhalaar”, this invasive species was first spotted in 2018 and had completely carpeted the reservoir by 2019.

The reservoir, owned by the Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Ltd. (a government-run electricity producer), houses the Satpura Thermal Power Station on its banks. VK Kaithwar, the company’s chief engineer, expressed his delight at the eradication, calling it “nothing short of a scientific marvel.”

JS Mishra, director of the Jabalpur-based Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Directorate of Weed Research (ICAR-DWR), explained that NTPC had previously considered manual removal, which was estimated to cost a staggering Rs 15 crore.

“However, this method was deemed ineffective due to the high possibility of the weed’s resurgence. Upon learning about the potential of an exotic insect (Cyrtobagus salvinia) for weed control, the company collaborated with ICAR-DWR to initiate the insect’s release into the reservoir in April 2022. Within 15 to 18 months, the insect population multiplied significantly, effectively consuming and destroying the weed,” Mishra said.

Scientists at ICAR-DWR revealed that Cyrtobagus salvinia, a Brazilian bioagent specifically targeting Salvinia molesta, was imported to India after thorough research and with the necessary governmental approvals.