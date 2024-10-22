Future languages will be less ‘auditory’ and more ‘pictorial’: G N Devy

Scholar and linguist Ganesh Narayan Devy has just launched a new book, India: a linguistic civilisation about the multiple linguistic realities of India as a nation. He spoke to Down To Earth about the very future of language. Edited excerpts:

1. What made you think of writing this book?

I have been studying Indian languages for the last five decades. Over these decades, I realised that the emotional relationship between speakers of languages and the languages which I notice in India is of a significantly different kind than that prevailing in respect of many languages outside India. Investigation in the high sentimental investment in languages led me to realise that language had played a major role in determining social structures as well as cultural practices in India. Therefore, I thought I should write about this phenomenon. Earlier scholars have described Indian languages in terms of their families (as is done in linguistics for all languages in the world). About half a century ago, the ‘Family’ metaphor was sought to be substituted by the ‘Area’ metaphor and linguists started speaking of the Indian language situation as ‘Language Area’. I found it necessary to bring in much more of the social and historical context for making the description fuller. Hence, India as a ‘Linguistic Civilization’ became necessary as a book.