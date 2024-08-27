A study examining 45 Indian personal care products — 18 face washes, five body scrubs, 12 face scrubs and 10 shower gels — found 45% of them contained microbeads iStock

Environment

India’s growing microplastic crisis spreads from skin to sea: Microbeads are hidden dangers in your self care products

A new study reveals that nearly half of personal care products in India contain microplastics, urging the need for stricter regulations to curb their environmental impact