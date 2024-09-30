International Translation Day 2024: Fractured or not, the world will always need good translators, says Lalit Kumar

Q. Was translation of literary texts a specialised profession in the ancient and medieval periods?

A. The answer is both yes and no because the word translation is a nebulous category with a wide range of meanings. In India, the tenth-century Kannada poet Pampa’s Samasta Bharata, popularly known as Pampa Bharata, was the first translation of the Sanskrit Mahabharata into any modern Indian language. You may call it an adaptation because in his rendering, Draupadi is not married to the five Pandavas but only to Arjun. Unlike other poets, Pampa, a devout Jain, was an army commander of the king Arikesari of the Chalukyan dynasty and had participated in several battles. He was a rare example of a poet-cum-warrior. Like Kamban before him, and Tulsidas, Sarla Das, Chanda Jha, and numerous others after him, he made significant departures from the original Sanskrit texts. All these poets rendered Sanskrit classics into regional languages but we do not celebrate them as translators but poets. In their respective languages, they are even today far more popular than Valmiki or Vyasa. The concept of fidelity to the text was not so important in the ancient world. In all likelihood, it became important after the Bible started getting translated into European languages much against the wishes of the orthodox church.

In other parts of the world, for instance in China, the practice of ‘crowd translation’ in translating Buddhist texts into Chinese was quite intriguing. In the absence of any written source, a monk who had travelled to India and learnt a sutra by heart, recited them phrase by phrase, fragment by fragment before an assembly of a thousand-odd Chinese scholars in an intermediary language that they all could follow. An intense debate followed. Once they agreed on the right interpretation of each fragment, a scribe wrote it down. It was handled with care because each act of translation was a diplomatic act. Wrong interpretations may have led to misunderstanding, conflict, and even wars.

Let me give you another example of the figure of dragoman, Sultan’s translator, in the Ottoman empire. Turkish ruler Sultan Murad III often exchanged letters with the sixteenth century Queen Elizabeth of England. He composed them in Turkish and his official translator rendered them into Italian — a language Elizabeth and her courtiers could follow. Murad was under the impression that he was the most powerful king of the world and, in comparison, Elizabeth was a minor ruler. So, he asked the dragoman to write that the ‘Queen’s subservience and devotion’ had pleased him. The dragoman knew that these words could displease the queen, break the diplomatic ties, and above all, trigger a war. Therefore, he decided to replace the phrase ‘subservience and devotion’ with ‘sincere friendship.’ Like the dragoman, a translator has to remain cautious, play it safe. There are instances where the life of a translator is at risk more than the original author. We know that Deenbandhu Mitra was not arrested for writing the play Nill Darpan but his English translator Reverend James Long was apprehended and sentenced to prison. Salman Rushdie’s Japanese translator was stabbed to death, and Italian translator seriously wounded. So, in some cases, translation may be a specialised practice and in some others it may not.