Kerala’s ambitious seaplane project might raise livelihoods but it surely raises environmental concerns

The much-publicised seaplane project of Kerala’s Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is aimed at boosting domestic tourism but faces impediments posed by extreme weather events.

Environmentalists and the fishing community have raised serious concerns about the project’s impact on nature and livelihood.

In addition to concerns related to conservation, opposition parties have begun questioning the sudden attempts to execute a project that had been stalled for over a decade.

At that time when Kerala was ruled by Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government, LDF leaders had themselves argued that moving forward with the project was against the state’s best interests and detrimental to preserving forests and wildlife.

Flying high on optimism

On November 11, a 17-seater amphibious aircraft was used to conduct a trial run of the project. The aircraft took off from Kochi and landed near the popular tourist destination of Mattupetty Dam in the Idukki district, close to Munnar.

A team of Kerala ministers, including Tourism Minister P. A. Mohammed Riyas and Industries Minister P. Rajeev were on board.

In a recent social media post, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also expressed his optimism about the new seaplane service.

Additionally, Riyas, the tourism minister had emphasised the economic benefits and job opportunities the seaplane project could bring to the state.

He stated that this initiative is part of the civil aviation ministry’s UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) regional connectivity scheme and is expected to bring significant economic benefits to the state.

These benefits include increased tourist arrivals, job creation in the tourism sector and improved connectivity to remote areas, which could stimulate local economies.

Attracting criticism

Congress leader and Kerala assembly opposition leader VD Satheesan criticised the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM)-led government for making exorbitant claims about the seaplane service, pointing out that the left parties opposed it when the previous Congress government, led by Oommen Chandy had introduced the service in 2013.

Significant investments were made to establish infrastructure for the project in the state. However, the project faced setbacks due to protests from fishers who were concerned about its potential impact on the state’s marine resources, especially in the inland water bodies such as backwaters, dams, reservoirs and tanks.

As a result, a private company that attempted to launch a seaplane service for the first time encountered financial difficulties, leading to the bank seizing the company’s seaplane.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the second-largest party in the LDF coalition, has established a clear position: introducing the seaplane can only proceed after the ruling coalition obtains detailed expert reports and thoroughly analyses them. Consequently, the tourism minister is now in a dilemma.

TJ Anjalose, the CPI Alappuzha district secretary and leader of the state’s major fishers’ collective, told Down to Earth (DTE) that the seaplane service was launched without prior discussions with the fishing community. He expressed concerns about the potential disruption of fishing activities and the need for independent studies to assess any negative impacts on the community’s livelihoods.

“In 2013, we opposed the seaplane service because it was proposed for Ashtamudi and Vembanad lakes, areas with significant fishing activities. We do not oppose the operation of seaplanes in reservoirs, provided it does not endanger the livelihoods of fishermen. However, it is essential to conduct careful, independent studies to assess any potential negative impacts,” he explained.

‘Seaplane endangers ecology’

According to government sources, the state forest department has raised significant concerns about operating seaplanes near ecologically sensitive areas of the highly fragile Idukki district, which could negatively impact wildlife.

Several environmental fora across the state have also voiced their worries to the government, adding to the complexity of the debate surrounding the seaplane project.

Amidst the new developments, the tourism minister has stated that a final decision regarding the flight routes will be made only after comprehensive discussions with all stakeholders, ensuring their concerns are addressed and their voices are heard.

Meanwhile, the state government dismissed wildlife safety issues, asserting that seaplanes operated only between Vembanad Lake and Mattupetty Dam in the initial phase.

However, it remains silent on possible seaplane operations in other dams close to forests in the second and third phases. In Kerala, most dams and reservoirs are located in forest areas.

In the meantime, Munnar’s Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) wrote to the Idukki district collector, expressing that the project could disrupt local wildlife and increase human-animal conflicts.

The DFO pointed out that Mattupetty Dam is located in a forested region surrounded by national parks and a wildlife sanctuary, confirming the presence of wild elephants listed as Schedule 1 animals.

The Mattupetty Dam reservoir is situated in a forested landscape, with Anamudi Shola National Park located approximately 3.5 km to the north. To the east, Pampadumshola National Park, Kurinjimala Sanctuary, and an eco-sensitive zone surrounding the area.

Additionally, parts of the Kanan Devan Hills Reserve Forest are scattered around the reservoir, home to endangered wildlife, including elephants. Elephants are often spotted in the reservoir’s catchment area and frequently travel between the national parks through the water-filled portions of the reservoir.

“The department supports development but emphasises that it should not disturb wildlife habitats. We have tracked the movement of wild elephants between the national parks via the reservoir. A herd of ten elephants regularly visits the area and follows a specific route,” a senior forest officer who preferred to remain anonymous, told DTE.

“If a plane lands on that route, it could disrupt their movement. Furthermore, the noise from the seaplane would likely frighten the herd, causing them to run chaotically. This increase in panic could lead to human-animal conflicts, particularly since tourists visit the area. Therefore, it is essential to create a scientific plan,” the official added.

The Coexistence Collective of Kerala has filed a petition in the High Court opposing the project. Its Vice President, M.N. Jayachandran, stated that trial runs are being conducted without essential environmental studies, including carrying capacity assessments and social impact.

“This violates the directives of the Supreme Court aimed at protecting national parks and ecologically sensitive areas,” Jayachandran asserted. He further emphasised that the collective would pursue legal action if the government proceeds with the trial runs in Mattupetty.

“The seaplane operation may cause noise and water pollution, as Mattupetty serves as a vital water source for wildlife, including elephants,” stated Jayachandran, a former member of the Animal Welfare Board.

Government’s explanation

Tourism Secretary Biju Prabhakar dismissed the concerns and allegations as unfounded.

He explained, “We decided against using the Idukki Dam for the seaplane project because it is located within a forested area. In contrast, the Mattupetty Dam is situated within a town. The reservoir has hosted boating operations since 1996 and supports daily tourism and adventure activities nearby. If the forest authorities are genuinely concerned about pollution, they should halt boating services and other tourism activities.”

He emphasised that the seaplane service could help alleviate the growing traffic and pollution in the region.

“It took us only 16 minutes to return to Kochi airport from Mattupetty, and we need to start considering the future. The state requires such facilities. Every time something new is introduced, a segment of the population begins to protest. This has become a trend,” he argued.