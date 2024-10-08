Living green walls are having a moment but face a steep challenge

Wander through any Australian city and the chances are you will be confronted with the sight of a towering wall of plants hanging from the side of a building.
Living green walls, also known as vertical gardens, are becoming a popular solution in urban environments around the world.
As cities grapple with the urban heat island effect and rising temperatures, living green walls offer significant environmental benefits like helping in cooling buildings during the summer by regulating microclimates and enhancing urban ecosystems by providing habitats for various species.
But they not only provide natural cooling, improve air quality, and enhance biodiversity in densely built areas, they also offer aesthetic and emotional value.
As workers in a building with living green walls told researchers from the University of Sydney: “It provides wonderful visual interest, with a refreshing and restorative atmosphere. I have always enjoyed and appreciated this inclusion in the building design.”
Another said: “The indoor green wall … provides immense mental and emotional benefit multiple times of day. I smile and appreciate it when I arrive in the building and my eye is drawn to it throughout the day.’’
Despite having so much going for them, the widespread adoption of living green walls is hindered by several challenges, including maintenance difficulties, design complexities, and high costs.
These systems require specialised care, particularly in Australia's climate, which faces extreme heat and drought.
Resilient plant species and smart irrigation systems are critical for the success of living green walls, and due to this vast climatic diversity, custom-tailored solutions are essential to meet the specific environmental and operational requirements of each climate zone.
Keeping plants alive, especially in Australia's extreme weather conditions, demands frequent watering, pruning and pest management.
Some systems require specialised knowledge, driving up costs and complicating long-term upkeep. Without consistent care, plant failures are common, particularly during droughts or heatwaves.
“Like any garden, it needs TLC over time,” one designer told researchers.
“It is a real challenge to get this across to clients and end users, but maintenance is a cost and it is a barrier to some people to actually installing a green wall because they don't want to have that long term investment.”
Many living green walls use materials such as plastic trays that can become fire hazards, especially during dry spells.
Inadequate fire safety guidelines and the difficulty of accessing high-rise installations for firefighting add to the concern, making it crucial to update regulations and incorporate fire-resistant materials.
“Fire safety is a significant concern, especially with plastic-based systems,'' a green wall installation company told researchers. "Ensuring compliance with fire safety standards and obtaining the necessary certifications can be challenging.”
From installation to ongoing maintenance, living green walls come with significant financial demands.
Many people who install them are deterred by the steep upfront investment and the long-term costs associated with plant replacement, irrigation and expert maintenance. Without subsidies or government support, affordability remains a barrier.
“As a facade engineer, I have worked on many concept designs which have green walls," researchers were told.
"However, I have worked on zero projects where this has continued to construction. The initial and maintenance costs, associated with the living green wall itself, but also the supporting structure is prohibitive when compared to the perceived benefits.”
Not all buildings are suited for every type of living green wall system. Poor system selection can lead to safety risks, system failure, or suboptimal plant growth.
Designing living green walls requires careful consideration of the building's structure, location, and environmental conditions, increasing the need for expert consultation.
The absence of standardised guidelines for living green wall installation, fire safety and maintenance results in inconsistent quality and performance.
The industry is calling for clearer government regulations and industry-wide best practices to ensure more reliable and successful implementations across Australia.
“The main challenge in the application of living green walls in Australia, is the lack of sufficient incentives and regulatory support compared to other regions like North America and Germany,’’ said one installer.
Addressing these challenges with improved guidelines, resilient designs and financial support will be key to unlocking the full potential of green walls in enhancing urban sustainability and advancing the development of Australia’s climate-resilient cities.
Dr Ozgur Gocer is a Senior Lecturer in Sustainable Design at the University of Sydney. Her current research focus on nature-based solutions in built environments.
Chris Allison, Australia’s leading vertical garden expert and founder of CityForest Company and Amin Ramezannia, an ESD consultant at Efficient Living and research assistant at the University of Sydney; contributed to this article.
Ozgur Gocer and Chris Allison will present at Vertical Green: Integrating Nature into Architecture for a Greener and Healthier Future at the University of Sydney on October 15.
Originally published under Creative Commons by 360info™.