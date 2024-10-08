Living green walls are having a moment but face a steep challenge

Wander through any Australian city and the chances are you will be confronted with the sight of a towering wall of plants hanging from the side of a building.

Living green walls, also known as vertical gardens, are becoming a popular solution in urban environments around the world.

As cities grapple with the urban heat island effect and rising temperatures, living green walls offer significant environmental benefits like helping in cooling buildings during the summer by regulating microclimates and enhancing urban ecosystems by providing habitats for various species.

But they not only provide natural cooling, improve air quality, and enhance biodiversity in densely built areas, they also offer aesthetic and emotional value.

As workers in a building with living green walls told researchers from the University of Sydney: “It provides wonderful visual interest, with a refreshing and restorative atmosphere. I have always enjoyed and appreciated this inclusion in the building design.”

Another said: “The indoor green wall … provides immense mental and emotional benefit multiple times of day. I smile and appreciate it when I arrive in the building and my eye is drawn to it throughout the day.’’

Despite having so much going for them, the widespread adoption of living green walls is hindered by several challenges, including maintenance difficulties, design complexities, and high costs.

These systems require specialised care, particularly in Australia's climate, which faces extreme heat and drought.

Resilient plant species and smart irrigation systems are critical for the success of living green walls, and due to this vast climatic diversity, custom-tailored solutions are essential to meet the specific environmental and operational requirements of each climate zone.

Maintenance

Keeping plants alive, especially in Australia's extreme weather conditions, demands frequent watering, pruning and pest management.

Some systems require specialised knowledge, driving up costs and complicating long-term upkeep. Without consistent care, plant failures are common, particularly during droughts or heatwaves.

“Like any garden, it needs TLC over time,” one designer told researchers.

“It is a real challenge to get this across to clients and end users, but maintenance is a cost and it is a barrier to some people to actually installing a green wall because they don't want to have that long term investment.”