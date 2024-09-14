More than 2,000 environmental protectors have lost their lives since 2012: Global Witness Report

Since 2012, a total of 2,106 people have lost their lives while they pursued environmental protection, according to a new report by Global Witness. In 2023 alone, at least 196 environmental defenders were killed while struggling to protect their homes or their communities.

This alarming figure underscores a global crisis of violence against those standing up for environmental and land rights.

Colombia has emerged as the deadliest country for defenders for the second consecutive year. In 2023, a record 79 defenders were killed there— more than any other country in a single year recorded by Global Witness. Since 2012, Colombia has seen 461 such killings, the highest of any nation.

Following Colombia, Brazil recorded 25 killings, while Mexico and Honduras each saw 18 defenders lose their lives.

Central America, in particular, has become one of the most perilous regions for activists, with Honduras having the highest number of killings per capita last year.