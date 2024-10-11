Ratan Tata: homage from an environmentalist

I am writing this today not because I want to show off my interactions with the great man. But to explain what, in my view, this greatness was about—an ability to listen and to accept different positions, however inconvenient. I am also saying this because of what we have seen from other industry leaders. When I look back, the most aggressive and obnoxious reactions to our work came from the two multinationals when we revealed our study on pesticides in their product. Their response was to dismiss us, saying that they could not be wrong because they were what they were—US-based companies. Their arrogance was absolute. The second worst response we have had is from companies manufacturing pesticides—we continue to face a barrage of threats, intimidation tactics and legal cases on our work against toxins in food. There is no understanding here that our work is not personal, but about the other side of business and that balance is all what we seek.