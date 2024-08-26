Remembering Malpa: Landslide Memorial Day & India’s ongoing battle with nature’s fury

On August 18, 1998, the small village of Malpa in the Pithoragarh district of Uttar Pradesh (now in Uttarakhand) was hit by one of the worst landslides in Indian history. Triggered by heavy monsoon rains, the landslide swept away nearly the entire village, killing over 200 people.

Among the victims were 60 pilgrims on their way to the sacred Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrimage, including the well-known Odissi dancer Protima Gauri Bedi, mother of actress Pooja Bedi and former wife of film star Kabir Bedi.

The landslide caused massive destruction, with homes, shops and roads buried under tonnes of rock and debris. Rescue operations were launched immediately, but adverse weather conditions and the challenging terrain severely hampered the efforts.

The scale of the disaster, combined with the difficulty in reaching the affected area, meant that many lives could not be saved. As a result of this tragedy, August 18 has come to be known as Landslide Memorial Day, to remember those who lost their lives and raise awareness about the dangers of landslides in vulnerable regions.

Recurring landslides: Ongoing threat in Himachal Pradesh, Wayanad

Landslides remain a persistent threat in Himachal Pradesh and Wayanad, with both regions having a history of devastating episodes. In the past few years, Himachal Pradesh has experienced numerous landslides due to heavy rains. For instance, in 2019, National Highway 5 near Ribba village was blocked, leading to 22 deaths and extensive property damage.

In 2021, a landslide in Kinnaur killed nine people and injured three others. This disaster brought down boulders and debris onto the vehicles passing through a highway in Kinnaur, causing significant disruption and loss.

The most recent occurrences of landslides in Himachal Pradesh witnessed over 100 deaths recorded between June 27 and August 9, 2024. The state suffered losses of approximately Rs 842 crore, with landslides and flash floods leading to the closure of more than 280 roads, including 150 on August 10 alone. The disaster also disrupted over 450 power and 48 water supply schemes.

Similarly, Wayanad in Kerala recently experienced destructive landslides. On July 30, 2024, torrential rains triggered landslides in Punjirimattom, Mundakkai, Chooralmala and Vellarimala villages in Meppadi Panchayat, Vythiri taluk. The impact was catastrophic, resulting in over 420 fatalities, 397 injuries and more than 118 individuals reported missing.

Property damage was estimated to be Rs 1,200 crore, while over 10,000 people were displaced due to the disaster.

Wayanad, part of the ecologically sensitive Western Ghats, is particularly vulnerable to such events, as its geological history and terrain contribute to the risk of landslides during the monsoon season. This was not an isolated incident; in August 2018, heavy monsoon rains triggered 4,728 landslides across Kerala, including Wayanad, leading to the loss of 48 lives, significant damage to infrastructure, and the displacement of thousands.

The neighbouring district of Wayanad, Kozhikode, also witnessed a significant landslide, although it was largely overlooked by the media. Kozhikode saw the destruction of 100 houses, and tragically, Kalathinkal KA Mathew, a beloved community member who had retired as headmaster from the Government Lower Primary School at Kumbalachola, lost his life while evacuating communities to safety. Mathew’s heroic efforts saved 40 lives on the fateful night, and his sacrifice is a poignant reminder of the human toll of these disasters.

The unusual rainfall patterns have significantly aggravated the risks in these vulnerable areas, highlighting the critical need for more effective disaster management and community preparedness. Mathew’s dedication to the safety of others amidst such danger underscores this urgency and the importance of proactive measures to protect lives.

Role of early warning systems

Given the frequency of these recurring disasters, early warning systems have become increasingly crucial. The Landslide Early Warning System (LEWS) in India is a significant step in the right direction, offering the potential to save lives by providing timely alerts.

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has inventoried 87,474 active landslides and prepared baseline landslide susceptibility maps across 19 states and Union territories, covering 179 districts.

Developed in partnership with the British Geological Survey through the LANDSLIP project, LEWS aims to provide forecasts based on terrain-specific rainfall thresholds and other relevant factors. Operational since 2024, it currently provides forecast bulletins for regions such as Darjeeling, Kalimpong and the Nilgiris, and is expanding its coverage to states like Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala.

The LEWS integrates data from multiple national agencies, including the India Meteorological Department and the National Remote Sensing Centre, to offer accurate and timely warnings.

However, predicting landslides is complex due to the varied and fragile nature of the terrain, compounded by ongoing development in these regions. Despite these challenges, GSI is working to enhance the regional coverage of LEWS and support the installation of localised, ground-based systems in critical areas.

The success of LEWS in pilot regions demonstrates its potential to mitigate risks, yet concerns remain about its reliability, highlighted by its failure to predict a recent landslide event in Wayanad. This underscores the need for strong and reliable early warning systems.