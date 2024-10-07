Targeting ecological conservation, film festival emphasises vitality of Indian wetlands

On October 5, a three-day long film festival concluded with discussions on environmental protection and screening of films themed on ecology. The event, popularly known as 'Vatavaran' was organised in the national capital's Indira Paryavaran Bhawan which houses the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change.
This year, the emphasis of the film festival was dedicated to the wetlands.
Speaking at the event, Jitendra Kumar, Director General of Forest in the Ministry, highlighted that wetlands are very important to India due to their ecological and economic benefits. He added that around six per cent of Indians are directly dependent on wetlands for livelihood, which makes their conservation even more vital.