THE RISE OF THE NEO-LOCALS

Is globalisation dead? If so, what will replace this instrument of rules that binds our interdependent world?

Over the past half-century, the world has moved from post-colonisation to globalisation and now, to de-globalisation. The proponents of free trade are turning towards protectionism.

What does this mean for the world that faces the existential threat of climate change, combined with increased marginalisation of the poor and the anger of the rich?

And all this at a time when the world is losing the war against climate change to many other wars — from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the conflict in Gaza to the angst against China for its domination of green technologies.

Born in the pre-globalisation era, environmentalist Sunita Narain argues that the developments of the past four decades, including India’s environmental movements, the climate emergency, the sweeping protests and the rise of centre-right political forces, indicate that localisation may herald a new norm.

And it may not be an entirely undesirable situation.