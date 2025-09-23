UNESCO recognition for Kerala’s Varkala Cliff sparks celebration — and unease

Unlike Kerala’s otherwise flat, sandy shore, Varkala is the only place where cliffs rise directly against the sea. Locally called Sivagiri Thuruthu, the formation belongs to the Mio-Pliocene age, dating back millions of years. Its laterite and sedimentary layers hold fossils and traces of ancient climates, as an outdoor archive of earth’s evolution.

“Every band of clay, every fossil remnant tells a story,” said Meera Menon, a coastal geologist at Kerala University. “But what makes the cliff scientifically invaluable also makes it vulnerable. Laterite crumbles under pressure. Any disturbance like roads, septic tanks, drainage can destabilise the whole structure. Each collapse is irreversible.”

Erosion is already evident. Monsoons have triggered landslides and cracks; buildings teeter at the edge. Experts warned that unregulated construction and climate-driven sea surges are accelerating damage.

The cliff is also a spiritual site. The Janardana Swamy temple, over two millennia old, anchors its southern end. Pilgrims gather in their thousands on Karkidaka Vavu day to perform rituals for ancestors, transforming the beach into one of Kerala’s largest sacred spaces. Nearby stands Sivagiri Mutt, founded by social reformer Sree Narayana Guru.

“The cliff is more than land and stone; it is a witness to faith,” says temple priest Narayanan Namboothiri. Fisherfolk call it their guardian, a landmark that guides them home in storms.