UNOC3: Close to 100 countries sign Nice wake-up call for ambitious plastics treaty

Over 95 countries have endorsed the "Nice Wake-up Call for an Ambitious Plastics Treaty" at the third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3), currently underway in Nice, France, from June 9-13, 2025.

India is not among the signatories despite Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, issuing a statement that the country is advocating a legally binding Global Plastics Treaty at UNOC3.

This "Wake-up Call" identifies five crucial elements necessary for an effective Global Plastics Treaty. The initiative follows the failure of countries to reach an agreement on a legally binding plastics treaty in December 2024. The next round of United Nations negotiations is scheduled for August 5-14 in Geneva, Switzerland.

"We need comprehensive measures covering the full lifecycle of plastics. We must reduce the production and consumption of plastics," stated Agnes Pannier-Runacher, French Minister for Ecological Transition, during a press briefing on day two of UNOC3. “Better waste management and recycling will not help solve the problem. This is a lie” she said.

Christina Dixon, Ocean Campaign Lead at the Environmental Investigation Agency, told Down To Earth (DTE), "The declaration unites a coalition of ambitious countries from all regions around a common vision for ambition. It draws a line in the sand and will compel blocking countries to reconsider red lines."