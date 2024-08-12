Urban growth is leading to more intense droughts for most of the world’s cities — and Sydney is a case study for areas at risk

How cities affect heat and moisture levels

This new investigation is highly relevant as more than half of the world’s people ( 56 per cent ) now live in cities.

The study adds to our growing knowledge that urban development has many adverse impacts on the natural environment. We know cities affect local microclimates in many ways. Urban areas have previously been shown to influence cloud development .

And it’s well known urban areas can be hotter than non-urban areas. It’s called the urban heat island effect .

This effect is due to the loss of natural vegetation and its replacement by man-made materials. Buildings, roads, parking areas and other infrastructure absorb the sun’s heat during the day and reflect heat in the day and night, increasing the overall temperature of the city.

Urban development also changes the movement and storage of water in urban catchments. Known as the urban stream syndrome , it’s largely due to the human-made impervious surfaces. Roads, roofs, parking areas, footpaths and other artificial surfaces cover much of our cities.

Impervious surfaces reduce the natural soaking of rainwater into the soil. As a result, these hard man-made surfaces contribute to dry and hot urban soils.

There is a close link between air temperature and the amount of moisture the air can hold. This is a function of physics. As air temperature rises (as it does in urban areas) the air can hold about 7 per cent more water vapour for every 1°C degree increase.

This is having far-reaching effects around the world. One result is that heavy rain and storms are becoming more common and intense .