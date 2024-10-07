Vocal for local: Combating climate change with traditional wisdom

Green technology is an umbrella term for scientific measures undertaken to address environmental challenges, ensure sustainable development and reduce the ecologically adverse impact of human activities.

We can expect its broad application across diverse sectors to ensure economic growth without compromising the health of our planet. However, we must view green technology beyond its application by big businesses and market-led processes to unlock its potential.

In order to do so, enabling communities to use green technology, democratise sustainability and demonstrating that everyone can contribute to and benefit from a greener future can go a long way in conserving the environment.

There are some observations to exemplify the above written.

Kiri village in Odisha’s Sundargarh district provides an inspirational example. Situated at a distance of 215 kilometres from the district headquarters, Kiri is nestled amidst hills and forests, with the Bardhi stream flowing nearby. The village is actually a small hamlet comprising 16 households with a population of 98 people who belong to the Paudi Bhuyan community — a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG).

The villagers sustain themselves primarily by collecting minor forest produce and practising biringa cultivation (mixed cropping) on forest land.

It takes a village to go green

In close coordination with Khandadhar Surakshya Sangram Samiti, a grassroots-based civil society organisation, ActionAid Association disseminated information about various government schemes and initiatives to the villagers.

Then, ground workers mobilised the villagers to engage in collective efforts for sustainable livelihoods. They prepared 36 acres of land for farming and constructed water-harvesting structures for agricultural and domestic use.

Utilising local resources and drawing upon indigenous knowledge and technology, the villagers built two check dams, known locally as Kanshal Dara, across the Bardhi stream.

These structures, standing three-feet-tall and spanning 60 feet in width, were completed in merely four days with the collective effort of 18 villagers.

Initially, villagers utilised the harvested water for household needs and livestock. Recognising its potential, the community later extended its usage to agriculture by constructing water channels that diverted water to 60 acres of farming land, doubling their previous cultivation area in the process.

Subsequently, the community constructed a two and a half feet wide irrigation canal measuring 400 meters in length. This canal was built using locally available materials such as stone and clay and now facilitates comprehensive water harvesting and irrigation across the village.

Vocal for local

Kiri village went on to adopt ecological farming practices with minimal input costs. Villagers have prioritised seed conservation, producing organic manure, compost, herbicides, and insecticides locally. They have revived 17 varieties of paddy, 13 types of millets, six varieties of pulses, and nine kinds of vegetables, all resilient to adverse drought conditions.

As a result of these initiatives, Kiri Village has launched an annual local seeds festival, serving as an integral platform for communities to exchange seeds and share indigenous knowledge, skills, and experiences in ecological farming.

Food diversity has improved significantly, not only within the village but also in neighbouring areas. Adopting a mixed farming approach with crops like paddy, millet, pulses, and vegetables, the community has increased food production while improving household nutrition.

This abundance ensures consistent food availability throughout the year, critical for meeting the nutritional needs of children, nursing mothers, and pregnant women.

While nearby communities grapple with severe water scarcity, the Paudi Bhuyans of Kiri village have secured water access even during dry spells. Although upland crops suffered drought, the millet-based mixed farming system proved to be more resilient. This sustainable agricultural model has fortified Kiri village against climate challenges while ensuring food security and community resilience.

Chain reaction

Kiri is not alone in these ecological efforts. In Bargarh district and other nearby districts in western Odisha, the Desi Bihana Surakshya Mancha, or Forum for Traditional Seed Savers (DBSM), promotes traditional biodiversity farming systems, leveraging farmers' knowledge.

This initiative has successfully implemented climate-resilient sustainable agriculture and a millet-based mixed farming system to improve agro-biodiversity, augment agricultural resilience, and diversify farming practices in response to climate change challenges.

The DBSM network has established three community seed banks in the Bargarh district, with eight across the network.

Seed savers within these banks have preserved an impressive array of agricultural diversity, including over 1,100 varieties of paddy seeds, more than 25 varieties of millets, seven varieties of maize, five varieties of pumpkin seeds, 15 varieties of lablab (hyacinth) beans, 11 types of tomato and five types of pulses, alongside 15 varieties of different vegetable seeds.

Similarly, Antaranga, a forum for youth working in Odisha’s Kandhamal district involves 350 women across six villages in preparing seed balls using indigenous varieties.

These seed balls promote reforestation and climate action by enhancing vegetation cover, restoring deforested areas, and revitalising forest ecosystems.

Ecological farming practices, such as millet-based mixed farming offer a cost-effective solution with drought-resistant seeds, minimising crop losses in upland areas prone to drought. Hence, implementing water conservation structures using perennial water sources supports the cultivation of double crops in upland regions.

Community-led seed conservation and promotion reduce dependence on external markets. Identifying and cultivating traditional seed varieties resilient to drought can mitigate emergencies.

Addressing malnutrition and undernutrition during droughts can be effectively managed by improving community access to resources and diversifying their food sources through millet-based mixed farming and community kitchen gardens. Using seed balls presents an innovative approach to rejuvenating forest and green cover around villages, contributing to environmental conservation efforts.

Empowering tribal villages to achieve self-sustainability involves improving their access to land, forests, water and uncultivated forest resources through traditional water harvesting techniques that preserve ecological balance. Additionally, revitalising ecological farming practices, implementing millet-based mixed farming systems, and supporting community initiatives to conserve and promote traditional seed varieties are essential. These efforts are critical for ensuring food sovereignty within the community and mitigating the impacts of climate change and natural hazards.

Truly transformational technology needs to have a positive impact on nature and be fair and democratic in its impact on people’s economic and social status. The Paudi Bhuyan of Kiri village in Odisha, are setting an excellent example in this regard.

Debabrat Patra, Associate Director and Lopamudra Behera, Programme Officer, both work with ActionAid Association.

Views expressed in this article are individual and do not necessarily reflect that of Down To Earth.