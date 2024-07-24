1 in 11 people faced hunger globally in 2023: SOFI Report

Global prevalence of undernourishment persisted at pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels for the third consecutive year, with one in 11 people facing hunger globally in 2023, the latest State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World (SOFI) report published on July 24 found.

Between 713 and 757 million people may have faced hunger in 2023, according to the report. This is an alarming figure and is a warning sign that the world is falling significantly short of achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2, Zero Hunger, which is six years away from the 2030 deadline.

In fact, the world has been set back 15 years, with levels of undernourishment comparable to those in 2008-2009, according to the report.

The document has been prepared by five specialised agencies of the United Nations — Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the UN World Food Programme (WFP), and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The report highlighted that access to adequate food remains elusive for billions. In 2023, around 2.33 billion people globally faced moderate or severe food insecurity. That is a number that has not changed significantly since the sharp upturn in 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among those, over 864 million people experienced severe food insecurity, going without food for an entire day or more at times.

The report was launched in the context of the G20 Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty Task Force Ministerial Meeting in Brazil.