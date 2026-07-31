‘Aam Choka’ Rice is a meal that can bring a whole railway compartment together

‘Aam Choka’ Rice

Ingredients

​For the rice base

​Cooked rice (preferably short grain like Sona Masuri): 2 cups

​Raw green mango (peeled and finely grated): 1 cup

​Peanut oil or gingelly oil: 2 tbsp

​Salt to taste

​For the spice paste and tempering (Choka)

​Mustard seeds: 1 tsp

​Cumin seeds: 1 tsp

​Chana dal (Bengal gram): 1 tbsp

​Urad dal (Split black gram): 1 tbsp

Raw peanuts or cashew nuts: ​1/4 cup

​Green chilies (slit lengthwise): 2-3

​Dry red chilies: 2

​Asafoetida (Hing): 1/4 tsp

Turmeric powder: ​1/2 tsp

​Fresh curry leaves: 10-12

Method

1. Wash and clean the rice well. Boil rice with water in 1:2 ratio. Cool and dry the cooked rice by spreading it on a flat plate. Drizzle 1 teaspoon of oil over the rice and gently fluff with a fork to keep the grains separate.

2. ​ Heat the remaining oil in a heavy-bottomed pan or kadhai over medium heat. Add the mustard seeds and let them splutter. Fry the lentils & nuts: Add the chana dal, urad dal, and peanuts. Fry on low-medium brown and the peanuts are crunchy. Add the cumin seeds, slit green chilies, dry red chilies, curry leaves, and asafoetida. Sauté for 30 seconds until fragrant. Lower the heat and stir in the turmeric powder followed by the grated raw mango. Cook the mango for 3-4 minutes until it softens slightly and loses its raw moisture but still retains its bright colour. Season with salt.

3. Turn off the heat. Add the cooled rice to the pan. Gently toss and mix until the vibrant yellow mango spice paste evenly coats every grain of rice. Let the rice cool down completely to room temperature before packing it into your travel container.