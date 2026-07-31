Aatel isn’t just food; it is a traditional Powari dish that brings families closer

Aatel is not just a sweet; it’s a treasured memory from my childhood. Every family trip and picnic felt incomplete without it. Homemade with love, it carried the warmth of home wherever we went. Its crispy spirals and sweet aroma made every journey more special. We eagerly waited to open the food box and share it with everyone. Every bite reminds me of laughter, togetherness, and carefree days. It wasn’t just food—it was a traditional Powari dish that brought our family closer. Even today, its taste takes me back to those happy moments. Some memories never fade, and Aatel is one of them. I am forever grateful for these sweet childhood memories.
1 cup rice flour, 1 cup wheat flour
1cup fine semolina (rawa), 2 cup sugar (adjust to taste), 1/2 tsp cardamom powder, 1 pinch salt
2 cups milk (as needed), cashew, almonds, khas khas or poppy seeds
Oil or ghee for deep frying
Mix the rice flour, wheat flour, rawa, sugar, cardamom powder, khaskhas and dry fruits.
Gradually add milk while whisking to make a smooth, pourable batter, slightly thicker than dosa batter but thinner than cake batter.
Let the batter rest for 20-30 minutes so the rawa softens.
Transfer the batter to a squeeze bottle, piping bag, or cloth with a small hole.
Heat oil or ghee over medium heat.
Pipe the batter into the hot oil in spiral (jalebi-like) shapes.
Fry until both sides are golden brown and crisp.
Remove and drain on paper towels.
My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).
Rumeshwari Patle is a homemaker from Maharashtra