After Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, Gujarat bans analogue ‘paneer’, cheese and butter

Gujarat on August 5, 2026, became the third Indian state after Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra to ban the production, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of “unstandardised” analogue paneer, cheese and butter. The government cited public health concerns and the need to protect consumers as well as the state’s dairy sector, according to news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).

“Within the entire geographical territory of the State of Gujarat, the manufacture, processing, packing, storage, transportation, distribution, sale, offering for sale or use in food service establishments of non- standardized 'Analogue in the dairy context' which particularly imitate paneer, cream, butter or other dairy products, or create the impression that they are genuine dairy products, are hereby prohibited with immediate effect,” a letter issued by the Food & Drugs Control Administration under the Gujarat Health and Family Welfare Department, read.