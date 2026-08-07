After Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, Gujarat bans analogue ‘paneer’, cheese and butter

Gujarat has become the third Indian state, after Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, to ban the production, storage, transport and sale of non-standardised analogue paneer, cheese and butter.
Citing public health and consumer protection, the state ordered food businesses and eateries to use only genuine, standardised dairy products and keep detailed records, while a task force will be formed to enforce the ban.
Gujarat on August 5, 2026, became the third Indian state after Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra to ban the production, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of “unstandardised” analogue paneer, cheese and butter. The government cited public health concerns and the need to protect consumers as well as the state’s dairy sector, according to news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).
“Within the entire geographical territory of the State of Gujarat, the manufacture, processing, packing, storage, transportation, distribution, sale, offering for sale or use in food service establishments of non- standardized 'Analogue in the dairy context' which particularly imitate paneer, cream, butter or other dairy products, or create the impression that they are genuine dairy products, are hereby prohibited with immediate effect,” a letter issued by the Food & Drugs Control Administration under the Gujarat Health and Family Welfare Department, read.
The prohibition, noted the letter, shall specifically apply to non-standardised dairy food products (excluding standardised products such as Frozen Dessert, Processed Cheese and Mixed Fat Spread). These include:
Products which are not genuine dairy products;
Products which use vegetable fat, vegetable oil or other non-dairy ingredients wholly or partly in place of milk, milk fat or milk solids;
Products which have labelling, packaging, presentation, advertising or a method of sale that misleads or is likely to mislead consumers into believing that they are genuine dairy products.
All food business operators have to immediately stop the sale of dairy context Analaouge and maintain procurement, manufacturing and distribution records.
Hotels, restaurants, caterers, eateries, cloud kitchens, or other food service establishments shall use only genuine and standardised dairy products and shall not mislead consumers, it added.
Analogue paneer is a non-dairy substitute made using vegetable oils, starches, emulsifiers and other additives instead of milk fat. It is cheaper to produce than conventional paneer and generally contains lower protein levels, noted the news agency.
Meanwhile, PTI quoted Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi as stating on August 6 that the state government will soon constitute a task force to enforce the ban on analogue paneer, cheese and butter.
Analogue paneer is a non-dairy substitute made using vegetable oils, starches, emulsifiers and other additives instead of milk fat. It is cheaper to produce than conventional paneer and generally contains lower protein levels, noted the news agency.