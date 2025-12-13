Book Excerpt: Sweet Pongal
Sarkkarai Pongal is a dish deeply tied to our heritage, especially during the harvest festival of Pongal, when freshly harvested rice and dal are used to make this beloved dish. It’s one of our family favourites, often associated with family gatherings, festivals, and special occasions. The memories of preparing and eating this dish together only add to its appeal, making it a favourite not just for its taste but for the cherished moments it represents.
Made with simple ingredients like rice, lentils, jaggery, and ghee, Sarkkarai Pongal is a traditional sweet dish prepared in South Indian households and temples for special occasions and offered to the Gods. The softness of the rice cooked in milk, the sweetness of jaggery, and the richness of ghee come together in every bite. The nuts and raisins add a delightful texture, making it both comforting and indulgent. It’s a connection to our roots and culture, a reminder of our Tamil festivals. It’s special because it brings everyone back home, reminding us of family and togetherness!
SARKKARAI PONGAL (Sweet Rice Pudding)
SERVES: 3–4
PREPARATION TIME: 20 MINUTES
COOK TIME: 2 HOURS 20 MINUTES
INGREDIENTS
Rice 200 gms (any South Indian rice variety)
Split yellow moong dal 50 gms
Jaggery 300 gms or to taste, grated
Milk 250 ml
Desi ghee 50 ml, melted
Cardamom powder 1 pinch
Cashews 10–15, roasted in ghee
Raisins 10–15, roasted in ghee
METHOD
The dal and rice can be cooked together. This can either be done in a pressure cooker or in a heavy-bottomed vessel. Both methods are shared here.
For both the methods, you can dry roast the rice and dal slightly before cooking them as this results in a more flavourful and aromatic dish. However, this step is optional.
In a pressure cooker
For 200 grams rice and 50 grams dal, add 250 ml of milk and 850 ml of water in a pressure cooker. Mix well and close the lid. Cook for about 5–6 whistles.
Switch off the gas and let the cooker cool down naturally and release the pressure leftover before opening.
Remove the lid and check the consistency of the rice and dal mixture. It has to be very soft and mushy. Mash it well using a big ladle and keep it aside.
In a heavy-bottomed vessel
In a vessel, add a mixture of 250 ml of milk and 850 ml of water. Bring it to a boil.
When the milk starts to boil and is about to overflow, add the rice and dal mixture. Cook till the mixture is soft and mushy, adding more water or milk.
This method takes longer than a pressure cooker.
Once the rice and dal are cooked in any one of the above methods, in a heavy-bottomed kadhai, add 2 tablespoons of ghee. Then, add the cooked dal and rice mixture. If you used a heavy-bottomed vessel for cooking, continue using the same vessel.
Keep the flame low and add the grated jaggery. Stir occasionally as the jaggery melts. Continue mixing until the mixture becomes runny but doesn’t stick to the bottom. If needed, add more ghee.
Let the mixture cook until it starts to thicken and small bubbles form. Adjust the flame to low to prevent it from sticking.
Once the mixture has thickened, and the aroma of jaggery and ghee fills the air, check the consistency. Do not let it become too thick and sticky.
When ready, turn off the flame. Transfer the Pongal to a serving dish to prevent further thickening from the residual heat.
Now, add green cardamom, roasted cashews, roasted raisins, and the remaining ghee.
As the preparation cools down, it will thicken a bit more.
Sarkkarai Pongal is ready to serve!
Serving suggestion: This dish is best served warm. It can also be topped with a teaspoon of melted ghee and a few roasted cashews and raisins for extra richness.
Note: The amount of jaggery can be adjusted as per preference.