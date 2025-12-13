Book Excerpt: Sweet Pongal

Remove the lid and check the consistency of the rice and dal mixture. It has to be very soft and mushy. Mash it well using a big ladle and keep it aside.

In a heavy-bottomed vessel

In a vessel, add a mixture of 250 ml of milk and 850 ml of water. Bring it to a boil.

When the milk starts to boil and is about to overflow, add the rice and dal mixture. Cook till the mixture is soft and mushy, adding more water or milk.

This method takes longer than a pressure cooker.

Once the rice and dal are cooked in any one of the above methods, in a heavy-bottomed kadhai, add 2 tablespoons of ghee. Then, add the cooked dal and rice mixture. If you used a heavy-bottomed vessel for cooking, continue using the same vessel.

Keep the flame low and add the grated jaggery. Stir occasionally as the jaggery melts. Continue mixing until the mixture becomes runny but doesn’t stick to the bottom. If needed, add more ghee.

Let the mixture cook until it starts to thicken and small bubbles form. Adjust the flame to low to prevent it from sticking.

Once the mixture has thickened, and the aroma of jaggery and ghee fills the air, check the consistency. Do not let it become too thick and sticky.

When ready, turn off the flame. Transfer the Pongal to a serving dish to prevent further thickening from the residual heat.

Now, add green cardamom, roasted cashews, roasted raisins, and the remaining ghee.

As the preparation cools down, it will thicken a bit more.

Sarkkarai Pongal is ready to serve!