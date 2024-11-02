Book Excerpt: Was Idi Amin Dada really a cannibal as rumoured?

With most dictators, as with a large number of ordinary people, what one ate as a child remains the food of contentment. Tito was happiest eating a slice of warm pig fat. Portugal’s dictator António de Oliveira Salazar loved to eat sardines. It reminded him of his impoverished childhood when he had to share a single sardine with a sibling.

In some providential ways, ours is a small world and there can be unintended connections that establish a link of sorts between dictators. For example, Putin’s grandfather, Spiridon Putin, worked as a chef for both Lenin and Stalin.

In his younger days as a Bolshevik revolutionary, Stalin took a liking to the prized Russian nelma freshwater fish. Sometimes he cooked too—making shashlik was one of his specialties. He was a foodie and occasionally hosted all-night banquets that served Georgian sweet wines, pickled cheese and savoury meats. These large get-togethers at his dacha were usually a buffet with home-cooked bread, beverages, starters, salads, soups and hot dishes. The staff would serve the food and leave the room. Stalin and his guests would then help themselves with everything they wanted to have, without any servants. Such dinners could last for six hours or longer.17 Often, he used these all-night bacchanalias with a purpose: ‘Getting his guests drunk and listening to what they had to say in a state of extreme intoxication was an old trick of Stalin’s…’

Even though it was widely believed that Napoleon died of poisoning, a recent autopsy reveals he might have died from stomach cancer. Experts attribute it to his diet which probably included salt-preserved foods, roast meats and a few fresh fruits and vegetables, all of which were Napoleon’s standard fare during long military campaigns.

But Napoleon ate only if he was hungry when on campaign. His preferred meal was a simple fare consisting of beef, beans and white bread, washed down with cheap Chambertin wine. He feasted on roast chicken when it was available. However, his austere food habits might have had something to do with the rigours of military campaigns. After he was exiled, he did indulge in rich foods, which contributed to his weight gain.