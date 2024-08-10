Coastal cuisines

Similarities, contrasts

The recipes contained surprising similarities and fascinating contrasts with Bengali cuisine. Sri Lanka’s fragrant yellow rice dish, kaha baath, mirrors the vibrancy of Bengali basanti pulao. The numerous fish cutlets and fish fry recipes also felt like home.

Comforting dishes played a huge role throughout the cookbook. “My aunty-inspired chicken kanji” was reminiscent of khichudi, with warm spices and plentiful aromatics. The soupy goodness of “Chicken mulligatawny”, with a dal base, felt like a tender yet heartening hug in a bowl.

The use of fresh curry leaves and chillies in the book also provided a comforting similarity, while the presence of turmeric and fenugreek added a warmth that felt like a delightful cousin to the Bengali panch phoron.

Another parallel can be found in the use of mustard. While Bengali cuisine is renowned for its mustard fish or shorshe ilish, the book featured mustard seeds in many of its recipes. This shared love for the pungent seeds creates a bridge between the two coastal culinary cuisines.

Despite these similarities, Marikkar’s book also showcases the distinctiveness of Sri Lankan food. One of the most intriguing aspects is the unfamiliar spice blends. Often referred to as “curry powder,” three types of blends are detailed by the author—roasted, unroasted and jaffna. The complex mixes include curry leaves, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds and cinnamon, among others, to create Lankan garam masalas that are uniquely aromatic and form a flavourful base for many curries.

The inclusion of dishes like hoppers (a type of pancake made from fermented rice batter and coconut milk) and string hoppers (steamed rice noodles) highlights another distinctive feature of Lankan cuisine. These dishes, often served with a variety of sambols (spicy relishes) and curries, offer an experience not unfamiliar to the Indian palate.

The array of sambols was delightful, from the vibrantly coloured seeni sambol (onion relish) to the fresh mint sambol and the intriguing bitter gourd sambol. These relishes often have raw vegetables as the main ingredient and are meant to be eaten with every bite of food. I tried a quick carrot sambol, with grated carrots, onions, chillies and the ever-present coconut in grated form. The fresh vegetables, with a hint of creaminess from the coconut, were a winner and will definitely be cooked again.

The use of ingredients like pandan leaves and goraka (a type of dried fruit used as a souring agent) was a revelation. These ingredients, not typically found in Bengali cuisine, add unique flavours and aromas to Sri Lankan dishes. The book provides helpful tips on using such ingredients and offers substitutes, making it accessible to readers unfamiliar with Sri Lankan cooking. I was unable to find pandan leaves and used bay leaves instead, hoping the change would not impact the dish significantly. The end results were quite fantastic. No culinary exploration is complete without a taste of dessert and Jayaflava did not disappoint. Sago pudding, cooked with a generous helping of jaggery, was simple and relatively quick. The salted Lankan caramelised bananas too were simply delicious and I cannot wait to try the other desserts, like “My mum’s mango cardamom pudding” and “Sticky date cake”.

The cookbook also features an assortment of drinks, both alcoholic and sober varieties. While most seemed familiar, they had interesting twists. An iced tea made with the exotic broken orange pekoe black tea was perplexing and the addition of ginger paste to a pineapple margarita walked the tightrope between bewildering and beguiling.

Marikkar’s detailed explanations and step-by-step instructions make it easy for even a novice cook to recreate Sri Lankan dishes at home. It also serves as a fantastic guide to understanding the techniques and ingredients that define Sri Lankan cooking. For instance, the process of tempering spices in hot oil, known as todka in Bengali cuisine, is similarly employed in Sri Lankan cooking but with a different blend of spices.

Overall, the book is a visual and sensory delight. The photographs are stunning, capturing the vibrant colours and textures of Sri Lankan cuisine, making the book a feast for the eyes. Jayaflava and its recipes are a deeply enriching experience. If you are looking to expand your palate or are interested in exploring the culinary delights of Sri Lanka give this book a try.