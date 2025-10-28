CSE assessment finds Indian soils severely deficient in key nutrients

India’s soils are severely deficient in essential nutrients such as nitrogen and organic carbon, according to the government’s own data under the Soil Health Card (SHC) scheme. A new assessment by Delhi-based think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), released at the national conclave on sustainable food systems in Nimli, Rajasthan, has revealed worrying trends in soil fertility that could undermine sustainable agriculture efforts.

The study found that 64 per cent of soil samples tested were “low” in nitrogen and 48.5 per cent were “low” in organic carbon. These deficiencies, the report noted, have serious implications for both crop productivity and climate change mitigation. “A critical function of healthy soil is its capacity to store organic carbon, which makes it essential for climate change mitigation. Indian soils can sequester an estimated 6-7 teragram of carbon annually,” the study stated.

The CSE report, Sustainable Food Systems: An Agenda for Climate-Risked Times , evaluated several interconnected aspects of how India can make its food production, distribution and consumption more sustainable. The conclave, held from October 27-29 at the Anil Agarwal Environment Training Institute (AAETI), has brought together experts and policymakers to discuss issues ranging from soil health and carbon markets to weather forecasting, crop insurance, and emissions from livestock and poultry systems.

Limited scope of soil monitoring

Launched in 2015 under the National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture, the SHC scheme tests 12 chemical parameters in soil and issues nutrient-based recommendations to farmers. Between 2023 and 2025, about 13 million soil samples were tested. However, experts at the conclave cautioned that the current monitoring framework is incomplete.

The SHC scheme’s narrow focus on 12 chemical parameters does not reflect the overall soil nutrient status, said Amit Khurana, director of CSE’s food systems programme. “International bodies like the Food and Agriculture Organization’s GLOSOLAN recommend including physical and biological indicators for a holistic assessment of soil health.”

Apoorva Oza, global lead for agriculture and food security at the Aga Khan Foundation, added that soil testing has reached just over 10 million of India’s 140 million farmer households, highlighting gaps in coverage and methodology.

Fertiliser inefficiency and policy gaps

The CSE analysis suggested that current fertiliser use fails to improve nitrogen or organic carbon levels in soil. “This indicates inefficiency in application practices and calls for corrective policy measures,” Khurana noted.

One promising solution, the study adds, is the carbon-rich biochar made through biomass pyrolysis, which can improve soil fertility, moisture retention and carbon storage. Yet India still lacks standardised production protocols for biochar, and while organic farming schemes exist, their reach remains limited, the assessment underlined.